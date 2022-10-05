Having entered my mid-60s and been crazy busy with real estate, I decided to get back on my bike again to get some perspective and a good workout.
I used to ride my mountain bike with my kids when they were teens (they are now mid- to late 30s) and I thought, so it’s been a few years … .
I got my mountain bike down where it had been hanging in my basement collecting dust for at least 10 years. It still had the mud on it from my last expedition off road.
My husband filled the tires and off I went with my new helmet. Well, I realized only one brake worked so off to the fabulous local bike store I went to get it fixed … while waiting I took down my husband’s bike and the brakes worked but only three of the 21 gears functioned … so what, I thought, I’ve got this. Not!
There were so many things to remember before heading out, like: turn on new lights front and back, attach phone to attachment, water bottle, earbuds (who knew there was an L and R), Apple Watch to track how far and fast I went … . Then, there was the issue of wearing my 30-year-old bike pants.
My daughter (the designer and apparel specialist) sent me two pair she had been working on for a well-known company, they were the wrong size and resulted in such a private catastrophe that I couldn’t bike for two weeks.
Now, I have a new pair and the kids have seen that I am “biked” up with all the necessary safety gear so I figure I can start enjoying. I went out this morning, did the mental exercise of remembering everything, including gloves … no dementia for me, and had a few thoughts.
Firstly, how things have changed from me, a mother of three, making sure all the kids were safely outfitted, hydrated and sunscreened, to them making sure of the same for me.
I’m not sure whether to be happy or insulted but I decided on happy. Secondly, I got to thinking about what my son said to me in my 50s, “Mom, do something that scares you every day and you will stay young.”
I’m not sure he had in mind being able to bike and pull the water bottle out and drink without falling off the bike, but that was what I was thinking this morning.
I have a good sense of balance from skiing and some eye-hand coordination from years of tennis but the act of reaching down and pulling out the water bottle that is pretty snug in there, continuing to pedal while I open the spout with my teeth, and the act of tilting my head back to actually swallow seemed slightly daunting. In my head, I heard my son repeat that phrase and I thought about the best ad tagline ever, Nike’s, “Just Do It”... and so, I did.
Having accomplished that little feat, I began to sing my heart out as loud as I could and I didn’t care what I sounded like … . A guy came up on me from behind and heard me. He stopped me, said he was an executive at a recording company, and asked me to come in … just kidding.
He probably couldn’t wait to pass me as I belted out: “Jolene don’t take my man just because you can.”
There is probably some “biking etiquette” about singing but I don’t care, it makes me happy.
So after this morning’s ride, I decided I had gained some perspective, I am a truly happy person, and I did get a decent workout, and I was able to drink from the water bottle without falling off the bike … . Hah! Kids, just look at me go!
Jennifer Germain is a real estate agent with Stone Ridge Properties in Newburyport. She lives in West Newbury.
