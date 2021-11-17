Dear grandchild,
Welcome to the world. Someone once noted that the birth of a child represents the hope for mankind. Indeed.
The arrival of a new generation opens one door, as a death in a past generation closes another. I look forward to the chapters of your life and hope to be there for part of the writing.
And what advice do I have to offer? Many of my students said that I told “stories.” So here are some of my stories, now passed along to you.
Life will have its ups and downs, from start to finish. That’s the way that it is. Take joy in your ups, and rededicate yourself during the downs. You can’t control what happens to you, but you can control how you react. You’ll find that people prefer to be around positive people.
Cherish your friends – through thick or thin. They will be a treasure for life, whether in sharing memories of the past or in dreaming of the future. To have a friend, you must be a friend.
Your family will always love you, both in success or failure. Count on that. Sometimes, parents must be tough, and you may not appreciate it at the moment, but you will over time. Parents are your first teachers. You are a product of their genetics and the experiences that they bring to your rearing. From these roots, you will grow into a unique individual. Dare to be yourself.
In school, I hope you find a passion for learning. As the poet William Butler Yeats wrote, “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” With passion, education is not a chore, but a joy. Never stop learning.
I would also hope that you find a pastime that brings joy to your life, whether it’s a sport, a collection, an appreciation for the arts, a construction skill, participation in family activities or some other selection. A pastime can enrich a life. Do not waste a moment.
At the same time, if you can find a career that you enjoy as well, your work will not be drudgery but a joy. I found such a career in teaching. Helping to make life better for others is affirming to the self. Becoming a teacher was the turning point in my life.
Similarly, please consider service to your community. You won’t save the world, but you’ll matter to the individuals whose lives you touch.
For example, in my service with the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport, we put on an annual holiday party for a group home of mentally challenged adults. After one such event, a resident was asked by his mother for the name of the group that had hosted the party. “It’s the Friendship Club,” he explained, unable to think of our official name. That said it all.
In your business dealings with others, as with life in general, I’ll pass on some advice from your great-grandmother, who heard it from her own father, with whom she worked as a real estate agent: “Never do a transaction you’re ashamed of. You’ll regret it for the rest of your life.” Peace of mind is of greater value than a dollar.
So, too, is your health. Find something to keep yourself physically fit. As your great-grandfather used to say, “Always keep moving. Find something you enjoy and start out moderately. Otherwise, you won’t continue.” For the past 25 years, I have taken a daily walk. My day feels incomplete without it.
Someday, you’ll find someone who will make your heart sing. The greatest relationships are those in which the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Still, I like the image of overlapping circles, with the overlap representing the relationship. It is just as important, however, for the individuals to maintain some independence. That is healthy for both the individual and the couple.
Home, you will find, is where the heart is, though you will find this to be truer when you eventually find a place of your own. Children do not place a high, if any, priority on keeping their rooms neat and clean. They are rather oblivious to the issue. But when you establish your own home, a magic transition occurs – you care.
While I’m not always successful, I try hard not to judge others. Each of us is a package deal of positives and negatives, and those traits shift in the eye of the beholder as the circumstances and the individuals change. I don’t think many people decide, “I think I’ll grow up and be a bad person.” Most of us, with our own package of genetics and experience, do the best we can.
So get out there. Climb a tree. Crawl out on a limb. You might fall, but you might also get a better view. That’s the purpose of life – both the climb and the view.
You will see and know things we can hardly imagine. Life is an adventure. Play your role to its fullest, and remember the foundations that we put down before you. It is now your turn and time to shine.
Love,
Grandfather
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
