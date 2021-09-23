Memento mori: Latin for “Be mindful of death,” or more colloquially, “Remember that you have to die.”
Well, that’s a cheery thought to start the day! But it seems to me a bracing slap of reality does a body good every once in awhile.
I clearly remember the moment when I realized that my parents would die at some point. I was probably 11 or 12, sitting in a darkened movie theater with my family watching “The Great Gatsby” (the Robert Redford version).
When Daisy Buchanan, played by Mia Farrow, accidentally hits and kills Myrtle Wilson, her husband Tom’s mistress, I suddenly went hot and cold and couldn’t see the movie screen for a few minutes.
Odd as it seems, both then and now, there was something about that scene which made me understand that someday my parents would be gone from me.
Perhaps, my early realization of this truth shaped my equanimity toward my own demise. I drive my husband nuts by frequently updating our wills. I tell him where stuff is “in case I get hit by a bus.” I demand all his passwords in case he does. I get rid of things I deem useless so my kids never have to deal with a pile of junk when I’m gone.
Of course, I sincerely hope to be around for a good long while yet, and do everything in my power to ensure this (health screenings, sunblock, seat belts, etc.) but I accept that I’m going to die someday. News flash — so are you. We are all going to die someday.
There now, that wasn’t so hard, was it?
So, having acknowledged this fact, the real question is, “What do we do while we wait?”
In an excerpt in the Financial Times from his book “Four Thousand Weeks: Time and How to Use It,” author Oliver Burkeman tells us to “stop trying to deny the undeniable, acknowledge … not merely that we might not get around to everything but that we definitely never will.”
But he cautions against “living your life in a white-knuckled panic” by self-consciously trying to squeeze the most from every moment, and urges “doing at least a little of what you care about now, as opposed to banking on finding time for it in the future, once the decks are clear and life’s duties are out of the way … because they will never be.”
“Do a little bit of what you care about now” — what a beautiful concept. It doesn’t assume perfection or demand mastery. It is basically the Nike slogan — “Just Do It.”
It’s a quiet call to action, an acknowledgment that we won’t be around forever and we can and should focus on a few things that are meaningful, that we love, or that we simply want to try.
This is why, a few years ago, I walked into the Artists Playground at The Tannery in Newburyport and announced to teacher Pat Lutz that I really, really wanted to learn to paint and would there be any way I could join one of her popular but usually filled-up classes?
The stars aligned for me that day, and I was given the incomparable gift of a place in Pat’s Tuesday morning class, something for which I will never cease being grateful.
Learning to paint was one of my “do a little bit of what you care about now” things. Yours will be different. We can’t do everything because our time here is limited, but we can do some things, and we can, if we choose, start doing them today.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives, writes and paints in West Newbury.
