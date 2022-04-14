On St. Patrick’s Day, my daughter Mary Ann Fitzgerald and I embarked on a trip to Europe to retrace my steps during my wartime experience. I would not have been able to go without her; she owns her own business and I am so proud of her.
My granddaughter, Devon Chouinard, had set up a fundraiser to raise funds which were donated to Andrew Biggio. Andrew is a former U.S. Marine veteran and author of “THE RIFLE – Preserving the legacy of America’s last WWII Veterans.” He resides here in Massachusetts and his mission is to bring our legacy veterans back to European countries they once visited during the war. He has taken this trip several times and he was a wonderful tour guide.
I would like to thank everyone who donated to the cause. I was overwhelmed with the generosity of others.
A gentleman named Ed picked us up to transport us to Boston and as we drove through Salisbury Square we saw a huge crowd at the town park. I was completely unaware of what was going on. So many friends and family came to wish us well. It was such a surprise.
From Salisbury we traveled to Winthrop to pick up Andrew. Several veterans from all over met at Andrew’s home and we were escorted into Boston Logan International Airport by police escort. It was very exciting.
We boarded an evening flight to Amsterdam. We went to Belgium and we spent time seeing war zones, monuments and plaques commemorating that time.
We were in Europe for 10 days. The weather was beautiful; every day was sunny and bright. The scenery was a site to behold. I loved looking around. Our bus driver was named Vincent (he and Andrew had toured together before) who visited with me in Salisbury a few months before we left. He took us to an inn in Bastian and we toured all around over the course of a few days. It was tremendous.
Many times each day, we would stop and go to a local museum. People from all over knew that we would be coming so huge crowds would be outside the museum waiting for us. They had tables along one wall that the veterans sat at. People walked past us with big smiles on their faces, thanking us for their freedom. They would shake our hands, take our pictures, have us sign things and move along.
That took about an hour each time we stopped. People came from Holland, England, and many other places in Europe. Some of the children were dressed in Army uniforms. They looked so cute; they would shake our hands and smile.
One of the fellows in our outfit was a little older than the rest of us; he was over 100 years old and was in better shape than the rest of us. He flew a Thunderbolt P-47 during the war. On the first day in Belgium, we went to an airfield and he flew in a plane similar to the one he flew during the war. He told us that when he turned 100 he parachuted just for the fun of it.
We all had different degrees of walking ability so we were all pushed around in wheelchairs. A young man from Manchester, N.H., assisted me during the entire trip. He was a wrestler in high school and was friends with Andrew.
Beginning at 9 a.m. each day, we would tour around for the day, getting back to the inn by 6 p.m. It was a long day, yet each day was marvelous.
We visited the Rhine River and we were able to see where the bridge at Remagen. The bridge was blown up during the war but didn’t fall. For five days, Allied soldiers rushed over that bridge to safety. If that bridge had collapsed, it would have been a blood bath.
Traveling over another bridge, we were able to see both sides of where the Remagen Bridge used to be. Sitting on a bench overlooking the river, a German officer was waiting for us. He was an officer in the Tank Division. It was very exciting talking to him and shaking his hand. He was so big that I asked if he had a problem getting into the tank because of his size.
In the past, I have written about the German church where U.S. soldiers attended Mass. I’m not even sure where it was actually located and we only got to spend a few days in Germany. We did so much, I have no complaints.
I can’t get over this, but it looks like I may be invited to go to Normandy in June. I always wanted to go visit Omaha Beach where I landed five days after the invasion. I’m looking forward to another trip.
I wanted to be there for the 75th anniversary, but I didn’t make arrangements soon enough. Because of the pandemic, this will be the first event since 2019. I expect it to be very exciting — meeting others who were actually on the beach. I’m proud to be included.
I’m back home and I’m so pleased I was able to take this trip of a lifetime. The trip wore me out but I’m getting stronger as the days go by and looking forward to my next adventure. Sometime in May I’m going to be taken on a motorcycle ride in Boston with other Veterans for a Wounded Warrior Project fundraiser.
Again, thank you to all involved.
