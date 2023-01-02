In these weeks leading up to the second anniversary of Jan. 6, we have an unexpected, unlikely, but unmistakable reminder of it.
Not just the one-time act, but its lasting feel.
Cinemas across America have enjoyed large turnouts for “Empire of Light.” Screening Room patrons are all smiles and thumbs up as they leave the theater.
Coinciding with the holidays, it’s a feel-good film with likable characters, including Hillary, who struggles with mental illness, adding an occasional cringe to the film’s many laughs to keep us just enough on edge.
Who will ever forget the Christian hymn made popular by Cat Stevens, “Morning Has Broken,” playing to the tune of a battering ram on Hillary’s apartment door?
But the scene that sticks most, that takes us out of the theater and back into the real world, is the angry mob smashing through the cinema’s doors.
Such were the skinheads in England in the 1980s. Such is the MAGA crowd in America today.
Strange to think that, no matter how politically motivated violence can be, it is entirely outside any political process.
Thugs smash doors and windows. Citizens speak out, petition and rally.
But who attends town hall meetings? Weeks before the November election, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton held one at Newburyport City Hall.
Outside was a rally with signs for Moulton’s Republican opponent on the ballot an hour before City Hall opened the auditorium doors.
As the event began, the demonstrators entered and took seats. Even their candidate was there to shout into one of the mics passed around for questioners, so loud that I wondered if he knows what a mic is – or if he has a severe hearing disability.
He asked why Moulton would not debate him. After stating it, he occasionally repeated it while going on and on listing right-wing talking points about “open borders” (which they are not), “sexualized education” (which it is not), and “critical race theory” in public elementary and high schools (which it never has been).
Had he stopped talking, Moulton could have answered much sooner than he did: “I will not give a platform to an election denier.”
Dueling applause effectively scored the meeting. At times, groans and giggles met the nonsense that came from the MAGA crowd, but not at a condemnation of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy for genocide against ethnic Russians.
Carried away by his own delusion, the speaker claimed that Pope Francis had endorsed Putin’s war. No one laughed. In fact, it was dead silence until Moulton answered: “Pope Francis has supported Ukraine.”
Maybe it was Moulton’s soft voice or slight smile that made me burst with laughter, setting off a chain reaction, but I didn’t laugh long.
Instead, I scanned the balcony where every seat was empty. On the floor were barely a hundred movable seats, a couple dozen remaining empty.
Judging from the applause, I’ll guess that the alternate reality crowd was a third of those in attendance while the rest were either Moulton supporters or people looking to learn something.
Judging by the volume and tone of questions, you may have thought that the MAGA crowd had the rest of us outnumbered.
In Britain in the 1980s, there was never any threat that the skinheads would gain control of Parliament. No Thatcherite ever hinted at, much less invited, violence.
Hillary returns to the Empire. Jeremy heads off to college.
In America in the 2020s, MAGA effectively controls one of two major political parties, a majority in the House of Representatives and a sympathetic majority of the Supreme Court.
Many of them, including the one whose name they put on flags they fly from their homes, hint at, invite, and yes, threaten violence.
Amazingly, Democrats such as Moulton keep advocating bipartisanship like it’s an enema for a blocked Congress. But what they, what we, what America is up against is itself an enema that burst on Jan. 6, 2021.
It will burst again unless we, the public, the people start filling those empty seats, raising more reasonable voices, and asking more practical questions.
