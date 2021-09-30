With Veterans Day soon approaching, I’ve been thinking about my experiences as a soldier in Europe during World War II.
Two really big things happened to us. In one case, we were crossing the English Channel to invade France. The Germans were well entrenched to stop us. In another instance, we later were crossing the Rhine River in Germany. That is a wide river and could be well fortified.
But first, let me tell about Normandy’s invasion.
My 90mm gun outfit was in a huge field in England along with the 29th Infantry Division. We did not know anything about them, nor did we do anything together, but we could see one another.
One thing in our minds was the invasion. We didn’t talk about it among ourselves but it was on our minds. We spent our days preparing our four guns for the worst conditions. They had to be waterproofed thoroughly. After awhile, an inspection team came to check on them. They said they weren’t good enough and to keep doing them.
Meanwhile, we could see the 29th having a big powwow in the field. The next day, they were gone and D-Day began.
The sky was full of bombers all day long and for many days after. There were four beachheads for the landings. The worst one, Omaha Beach, was where we went.
The 29th Division was the first wave. They got slaughtered and almost lost the beach. How soon would we have been there is unknown. We did cross that channel five days later. That was a big scare in itself.
All I could see from the LST we were on was this huge armada. Each vessel had a big balloon floating above, attached to the ship. and each balloon had long chains hanging down to protect each ship from strafing airplanes.
We sat off the beach waiting for the right tide. The Germans greeted us with bombers. But as far as I could see, we were OK.
When we landed on the beach, we could see that all the fighting was at the back of the beach. We had been delayed by greasing our guns, which was a huge break for us.
When Gen. George Patton arrived with the 3rd Army, we joined him. He made a big break through St. Lo. We joined the 4th Armored Division and an infantry division and went through the breakthrough and headed all the way through France. Many other outfits were doing the same.
Months later, we realized we would be crossing that Rhine River soon. Holy mackerel, another bloodbath.
Hitler made a bold move to divide our Army. That became the Battle of the Bulge. They wanted to divide us in two but they were not successful.
Our outfit was in Metz, France, at that time. The French had erected forts along the border, but as we know, that didn’t stop the Germans.
We set up our guns on the ground of a big fort there. The Battle of Bastogne was winding down. All of the outfits, including us, were to give up some men to go in that defense. Unfortunately, we never saw those guys again.
As that battle was winding down, we got a call march order to move north quickly. We traveled up to Remagen, where our troops captured a train trestle over the Rhine intact. The Germans blew it, but it malfunctioned and it didn’t fall into the river.
An American tank outfit got there and saw the bridge still standing. Thousands of our troops got over it quickly before it collapsed.
Our outfit, along with others, got a call to rush there to set up our guns. The Germans tried desperately to bring down that bridge.
We even thought they might drop paratroopers, but they didn’t. I didn’t find out until much later the story of it all and how successful we were in knocking down some enemy planes.
Having that bridge saved another bloodbath but we also found out later the Germans were so strung out they didn’t really have enough troops around there.
The Russian front took many of their troops. The Battle of the Bulge was very costly to the Germans so as things turned out, the resistance of crossing that Rhine was not as bad as we all had thought in our minds.
Thankfully, we got another huge break. Thank God.
Bob “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
