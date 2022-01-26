As soldiers, most of us were just out of high school. After leaving the induction center, I was on a train to El Paso, Texas.
I was completely alone and didn’t know a soul. At that time, I wasn’t a very confident person. It was a big adjustment being so far from home.
Having gone through the Depression era, it was sort of a preparation for us all as we entered the service. We didn’t have much growing up and now we would not have much here, either.
I was put into an anti-aircraft gun outfit. We had to learn all about that gun and spend our time with it in basic training.
It didn’t take long before we were on a troop ship crossing the Atlantic Ocean. That was the beginning of my sleeping on the ground and I didn’t get into a bed again for over another year.
We always slept in our clothes, just taking our shoes off. That mummy bag we slept in just fit our bodies and we had trouble getting in and out of it, so taking off our shoes was a must.
It was quite a sight to see some nights, if our sentinels hollered out, “Strayfa”– that’s a low-flying plane coming in and shooting at us.
That would be our warning to try and get out of that sleeping bag and in a hurry wasn’t easy. It was a funny sight, I could see other soldiers hopping in their sleeping bags to their foxholes to jump in, yet they couldn’t get out of their sleeping bag. That was always a strange experience.
In Nancy, France, we were given two blankets in addition to the thin sleeping bag we already used. Down the lane in back of our guns were a few houses.
I went there, knocking on the doors to see if I could come across a lady. I was fortunate to have someone answer the door and I asked her, in broken French and sign language, if she could sew.
I explained to her that I wanted my blankets sewn into my sleeping bag. With the remainder of the material, I asked her if she could make me a hat. The tank men all had a wonderful hat underneath their helmet. Even our officers had them, but us regular soldiers didn’t and our heads were cold.
I became the envy of our battery after getting that hat made. It had flappers that came down the side of my face that I could tie underneath my chin.
It kept my head nice and warm – I was so lucky to be able to find that lady to do that for me. Later on when we were getting an awful lot of rain, we would get trench feet because water would run off our coats and into our shoes.
I took an extra rain coat I came across back to the same lady and she cut off the bottom and sewed it to my raincoat which now went to my feet. I looked real odd with that raincoat on, believe me, but it was perfect.
As far as food goes, we never really got a hot meal once in Europe. We lived mostly on field rations. Up until then, I was a milk drinker, not a coffee drinker at all. Now, here I was having instant coffee in the morning to get some warmth.
Once, a food truck overturned and one soldier in our outfit was able to get a can of powder that could be made into milk. He became very popular because it was such a treat.
We were always looking for some extra food to pick up. If we stopped by a farmhouse, we would get some potatoes and eggs and we would put them in the fire for breakfast. Of course in our mess kit, we had a fork and a knife and a cup that could hold a lot of coffee.
When we got into position, our foxholes and pup tents would be next to our guns because we had to be near them at all times. Because our big duffle bags were kept in the Caterpillar, which was always in the woods, we carried a musette bag which held a few of our personal items.
Early on, I was able to pick up an empty metal ammunition box which I used carry my essentials in the musette bag along with a few articles of clothing.
In that bag was also my shaving equipment and my writing things. After getting settled, each gun crew would make a campfire. We all had a pail we could put on the fire to heat up water.
Thankfully, our steel helmets could be separated. The steel part became our basin I would put hot water in it, bring it to the gun, place my small mirror on the barrel of the gun and shave.
I didn’t want to grow a beard, so I would shave whenever I could. Of course, when the cold weather really came in, we had to go without shaving for a while.
We also didn’t have any laundry soap, so we would wash our necessities in that helmet and hang them on the bushes nearby to dry. Our underclothes and socks were colored, so they blended in while hanging on the branch.
It wasn’t until later in the war that the Army provided a shower unit in tents in the woods. We could drive there with a truckload of soldiers, go into a tent, undress, and give them our old dirty clothes.
They would hand us some new clean items to put on. That was a real treat, but it didn’t happen all that often. Most of the time, we couldn’t wash because it was too cold to get in the streams.
I was always grateful that I was a front-line soldier and I was proud that I survived the experiences that I had.
It was like being on the first string of a football team, so I had that feeling of pride that I contributed to this war and survived it all and that to me is very satisfying.
Bob “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
