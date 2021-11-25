In my last column, I wrote about the fear of the American soldiers crossing the English Channel and that huge river, the Rhine, in Germany, was something else.
Now that we had a good foothold in Germany, we had to make another crossing. Like in France, my outfit went along with an infantry and tank division.
We moved south along the river to a spot we didn’t find out until much later was in Oppenheim. Our convoy went along a road close to the river.
Finally, we came to a stop and we had to sit in our vehicles for some time before moving. To our left, we could see the infantry dug in and sitting in foxholes.
We could see them and they could see us sitting there. But, they never turned their eyes to acknowledge us. You cannot imagine the sober faces that we saw – not a smile, not an acknowledgement, nothing.
Some were sitting with a small Bible in their hands and reading. Others were just looking down. I’m sure some had read the Bible quite a bit previously.
Soon, we began moving along. As things turned out, we were under the watchful eyes of the Germans across the river. That got to be quite hairy, let me say.
One gun crew at a time entered into the open field. They set their guns down and dug in. Then another would go in to do the same. When we finally set all our guns up, we were ready. In the meanwhile, we knew we were being watched.
The big field pieces were set up behind us. At 9 that evening, all hell broke out. The crossing had begun. The infantry got into small boats to go across the river because there was no bridge.
With all the firing going on, it seemed as though the earth was shaking. We could hear the infantry yelling as they crossed the river and could hear machine guns firing.
Then in a short while, it got quiet; they had made it across successfully. The resistance wasn’t as bad as expected.
The German army was too involved all over the river. We really didn’t understand it all. All we knew was we got across safely and wondered what was next.
It seems like it took a couple of days to hook up a pontoon bridge. The combat engineers had a tough job because the current was very strong and the river wide.
When the bridge finally got connected, vehicles could cross over. That’s when the tanks rolled over it to support the infantry.
We had no idea because there was no communication what was really going on or exactly where we were. It wasn’t until years later that I read about the crossing and the location. The strangest thing was that it happened at Easter time.
On Easter, which was two days later, we were notified there would be a church truck leaving at a certain spot early in the morning. I went to the truck and was surprised that only six or seven other guys got on the truck. Of course, we carried our rifles and had our steel helmets on.
We got into the truck and drove a short distance to where exactly, I do not know, but we stopped in front of a church and parked the truck. We got out, walked across the street to the church.
Because it was Easter Sunday, the small church was packed. There was a small walkway to the door of the church. People were standing there congregating and there were no soldiers.
They were just citizens, most of them older people. I heard one man say, “Step aside, let the Americans in,” so we walked by them and went into the church.
All the pews were filled and we could find a place to stand in the back of the church facing the congregation. It was such a weird feeling being in a church with the enemy – they must have felt strange themselves for during the service, they would turn their heads and stare at us and many of them, women especially, had tears in their eyes.
I was so awed that I really don’t know what kind of a service I was at. When it was over, we walked out of the church silently, no one sang anything, no loud remarks, and we just walked back across the street and got into our trucks and traveled back to that pontoon bridge where our guns were.
That was such a weird experience for me that I intend to go back there with my daughter Mary Ann Fitzgerald next Easter time.
I’ve always wanted to revisit some of the places that we went through in France and Germany so this April, I hope we can do it. We are both so excited about it.
Bob “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
