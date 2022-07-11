Since the ending of World War II, there was always a desire in my mind to go back and retrace some steps.
In just a few months, I was able to do just that. Getting with other WWII veterans made it all possible. This past June being on Omaha Beach again was way beyond my expectations.
What a joy being with guys who did so much more than me. It is simply amazing. These fellows were infantrymen, paratroopers, tankers, you name it. They had done so much.
Some have received medals – one person had four Purple Hearts. Naturally, I was in awe being with these soldiers.
Sitting on that beach a few weeks ago in a Jeep with a driver, we got in a column of 30 Jeeps long and drove along a couple of beaches. As I can recall from 78 years ago, it looked pretty much the same.
Back then, there was no harbor; we just drove an LST right on to the beach, dropped the front down and drove our vehicles off that boat onto the beach.
You can imagine the excitement and how much anxiety I had that day. During the night, while we were waiting to land, the Germans greeted us with bombs. That started off some real fear.
Our lone Battery B with our four 90mm guns and a radar outfit lined up on that beach. We were by ourselves. We got into a column and drove off. I had no idea where we were heading but soon we came to a stop.
We had to sit in our vehicles for quite awhile before we got permission to move on. Just then, a German gun battalion had been taken – it had been blown apart and their guns destroyed, dead men lying on the ground.
It was a terrible scene for just getting off the boat. We started doing our job, which turned out to be a defensive maneuver. The saying goes: “Every offense, needs a defense,” and we were that defense.
We move right next to those bombed-out guns and set up our own guns. It protected Cherbourg, that was off a little distance but Gen. Patton’s Third Army was to arrive there soon.
Of course, the Germans would do all they could to destroy things so we were very busy shooting at airplanes. It wasn’t until a little over a month that Gen. Patton and the Third Army arrived at that beach.
The beach had been in a stalemate all this while, fighting was being done in hedgerows at the back of the beach. I had the opportunity then to see what those looked like.
Anyway, Gen. Patton true to form didn’t waste a moment. He blasted a great big opening in that defense at a place called Saint-Lo. After an awful lot of bombardment, we drove through.
I had a front seat in a vehicle that was called a Caterpillar. It had tracks like a tank. It was all metal and I used to sit in the front seat with the driver and could look out the windows – I was so fortunate.
My nine-man gun crew had to sit in the back of that Caterpillar. Those poor guys couldn’t see a thing and all we could see was destruction.
My outfit was spearheading from there on for one complete year. Many outfits did the same thing.
We kept going and going and ended up in Linz, Austria, and that is when the war ended.
Thank goodness it was all over and we survived. I was so grateful to make it to the end of the war. It took several months before we could all get home.
But I must add one more thing. Four years after D-Day on June 6, 1948, I married a girl from Salisbury.
We were married at the French Church in Newburyport and that is where I started the second phase of my life. I had gone through a war and was now starting a new life with my wife.
I now have a family who lives close to me and who helps me all the time. I can’t help but thank the Lord for making it home and having a family.
What a way to wind down one’s lifetime.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard is a resident of Salisbury.
