Well, it was a quiet year on Lake America where I sit looking toward the mainland.
You know it as a salt-marsh, but with combinations of full-moons, high-tides, and stormy weather, it sure looks Erie to me.
Spent so much time on the beach, people wearing certain red caps may well start telling me to go back to where I came from.
After 39 years on Plum Island, it’s hard to figure where that would be. Lawrence where I grew up? Salem where I came of age? Dakota where I did my Prodigal Son stint? Denver where I found my calling?
Maybe my age allows me to think that it doesn’t matter, that they are all ports in one big lake. Like Dayton and El Paso. Like Charlottesville and Flint. Like Standing Rock and the Rio Grande.
Today, the expression “all over the map” (or “place”) serves to dismiss people, but I’m from an era when we wanted to know about other people in other places.
As our young president declared, “Ich bin ein Berliner!”
As if to reinforce that world-view, Central Catholic High School assigned a summer reading list that made it possible to be a Berliner, a Harlemite, a South African, a Polynesian, an Okie, a Russian, a Mississippi River rat, and more.
Today, most of my readings are hardcovers with colorful dust jackets and titles large enough to catch the eye of anyone strolling the beach.
Yes, I’m one of those who sits facing the surf, sometimes in it on a low tide sandbar, rather than following the arcing sun. When passersby are curious enough to ask about a book, I’m glad to answer.
One woman couldn’t resist “The Swamp,” and I braced myself for a rant from someone who actually believed you-know-who’s promise to “drain” or someone railing against what he actually filled.
Not at all. She was simply struck by the irony of that word facing the incoming tide of the North Atlantic.
After sharing that laugh, she paid rapt attention to my summary of a history of the Everglades, especially to an account of Al Gore’s betrayal of Florida environmentalists, many of whom then turned to Ralph Nader in the 2000 election.
A cautionary tale against over-caution that would have served the Democrats well in 2016 — and would serve them well right now in preparation for 2022 and 2024.
Of all the ironies of American politics, nothing tops the Democrats being too cautious to heed cautionary tales.
Two summers ago, “The Impeachers,” an account of the disaster known as President Andrew Johnson — and a Steven Spielberg movie waiting to happen, with Tommy Lee Jones in the lead role — gained more laughs than surfcasters land stripers on a good day.
“Just change the names and dates!” I kept calling out.
Of course, there is always a bottom feeder, and he approached when he saw the title, “Coolidge,” and took it as an invitation to expound on the sanctity of laissez faire capitalism.
Didn’t bother him any more than it bothered Ronald Reagan or Newt Gingrich, both ardent admirers of our 30th president, when I reminded him that “Silent Cal” and his VP/successor Herbert Hoover steered us right out of the Roaring ‘20s into the ditch of the Great Depression.
When he whined of FDR’s “government overreach,” I compared FDR to a fire department with no choice but to intervene — as Biden should do now.
“No metaphors!” he cried. “Just say what it is, don’t compare it!”
Now, many people limit what they know, but this was a limit on how to know it. Using an anatomically impossible metaphor, I told him to go away.
Next summer, I’ll be glad to oblige anyone else who wants to stop by — whether for a quick question, a good laugh, or a full review — here on Lake America where all the books are strong, all the magazines are good looking, and all the newspapers, especially this one, are above average.
Bring your metaphors.
Jack Garvey, author of Keep Newburyport Weird
