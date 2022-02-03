Many years ago, Plum Island was an uninhabited, pristine barrier beach and the mouth of the Merrimack River moved randomly up and down the New England coastline.
Neither of these circumstances are true today, yet the designation of barrier beach, along with the restrictions associated with that designation, remain in effect.
Where once a carousel, tourist attractions, hotels and simple cottages dotted the island, multimillion-dollar homes now rise skyward from Plum Island Point to the northern border of the Parker River Wildlife Refuge, continually increasing the $7 million annual haul in property taxes.
On occasion, winter storms have washed away beachfront homes, yet the attraction of oceanfront property and beach living that is far more affordable than anything along the New York and Connecticut coastlines exerts a powerful draw.
Summer visitors and slow-driving tourists from other states on Northern Boulevard attest to the powerful attraction of life at the beach.
Yet every winter storm brings a sea of troubles to Plum Island. When protective dunes are washed away, homeowners along the beachfront face flooded basements and uninhabitable houses, along with the ever-present risk of their homes being washed away with the next high tide.
Oceanfront residents in Newbury and Newburyport continually seek the aid of their respective municipal governments, but house-saving assistance is often too little and usually too late.
Rather than simply bow to state and federal environmental agencies, local leaders should instead work toward permanently altering the barrier beach definition and designation as it is applied to Plum Island.
Once the permanent north and south jetties were constructed to stop the mouth of the Merrimack River from migrating up and down the coast, thus making it a navigable waterway, Plum Island ceased being a natural barrier beach.
The Plum Island bridge physically ties it to the mainland, as do the recently installed water and sewer systems linking every island structure.
Plum Island is still a barrier beach, of course, but today it is much more than that. Considering all of the infrastructure enhancements, mainland connections, groins, paved streets and permanent structures, it appears to have strayed far from the state’s definition of a barrier island for the purposes of applying certain environmental restrictions.
Some homeowners have personally paid for rock and sand dumps in front of their properties to protect them from storm-tossed seas. After years of appeals for assistance that went unanswered, the last mayor recently bowed to political pressure.
Using her lawyerly acumen, she finally found a way to have a strip of loose boulders dumped on the sand along Reservation Terrace, albeit two years, one condemned home, and several flooded basements too late.
Since all protective shoreline solutions are likely to have an impact on sand movement, there are no easy or inexpensive answers to beach erosion.
However, some that offer at least long-term relief may be worthy of further consideration, considering the value of beachfront properties and their property tax contributions to their respective communities. Consequently, it would seem that doing nothing is probably not the optimal solution.
Beach nourishment has proven effective on Plum Island, but given the machinations, meetings, multiple reviews and approvals involved in arranging for the dredging and redeposition of sand, this beneficial process might work better as part of a multielement solution including innovative hard structures.
While traditional seawalls tend to wash away sand on their seaward side, an elevated seawall on pilings — extending from the south jetty to the wildlife refuge — might serve the dual purposes of protecting beachfront property while also allowing desirable sand accretion.
Additionally, instead of dumping boulders on the beach in front of endangered homes, a line of such stones positioned just off shore, forming a submerged breakwater, would reduce wave impact upon the shoreline.
This dual-element federal government-scale project would require an environmental impact statement, EPA approval and of course, a substantial expenditure, but perhaps it can be funded by the current administration’s vaunted infrastructure spending plan.
On the plus side, it would also last much longer than any of the fixes employed in recent years, while also requiring little or no annual maintenance.
There may be no perfect long-term solution for the shifting sands of Plum Island, but with apologies to Gen. Patton, “A good plan executed today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow.”
Warren P. Russo is a retired U.S. Navy logistics officer who lives on Plum Island and has been observing its changing landscape for more than half a century. Reach him via WPRJournalist@gmail.com.
