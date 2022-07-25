At the age of 18 in this country, you can’t buy a six-pack of beer. At the age of 18, you can’t buy a pack of cigarettes. At the age of 18, however, you can buy an assault weapon.
This is insanity.
In the original Constitution, citizens could own slaves. We changed that. In the original Constitution, women couldn’t vote. We changed that.
In the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which in itself was a change to the original Constitution, citizens were guaranteed “the right to bear arms” (a well-regulated militia being necessary). We could change or modify that as well.
Why?
We’ve suffered a plague of mass shootings – the latest of seven Fourth of July parade attendees in Highland Park, Illinois, following closely on the heels of 19 third- and fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. and that’s just recently.
What about the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” called for in the Declaration of Independence? It’s difficult to pursue that if you’re dead.
We lead the world in guns, gun deaths and mass shootings.
One would think that some action is called for. One would think that all would agree on that point. Yes, we’ve made one bipartisan first step on background checks, but those assault rifles remain readily available.
Only from my “cold, dead hands,” said the late Mr. Heston on any attempt to restrict guns.
How about the cold, dead hands of children?
The original “arms” were single-shot flintlock rifles. An assault rifle is an entirely other matter. Is there any limit here? Machine guns? Howitzers? Hand grenades? Rocket launchers? Missiles? Nuclear weapons? Sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?
We could limit access to extreme “arms.” We could set an age limit. We could require background checks and waiting periods. We could restrict the types and quantities of ammunition. And, yes, we could pay more attention to mental health and “hardening” of schools.
So, why don’t we?
It’s simply a matter of common sense, conviction and courage. Forget the gun lobby. Forget the extremists. We’re never going to have their votes anyway.
Shame on those who offer only “thoughts and prayers.” Shame on those who dare not stand up for what is right, what is necessary. Shame on those who would dare risk the lives of one more child, one more target group, in the name of individual rights.
Just do it.
By the way, this writer is a three-year U.S. Army veteran, once a member of the “militia,” once trained to kill. I have never felt the need to carry a gun to protect my freedom from my own government. This is paranoia.
Nor have I felt the need to carry a gun to protect my family from harm. In my 79 years on the planet, I have yet to face such a circumstance. I’ll take the risk if it means less violence for others.
Also, as a teacher for 35 years, I object to the proposal that teachers should be armed. That runs counter to the nurturing environment necessary for growth and learning. That should not be part of a teacher’s job description.
Should doctors and nurses be armed at the hospital? Should athletes and entertainers be armed at games and concerts? Should supermarket clerks be armed as they stock the shelves? Should church officials be armed as they conduct services? Should lawmakers be armed as they go about the business of running the country?
That would be the wild, wild west – a gunfight at the OK Corral.
We can be better than that. We could all be safer (and freer) with some further commonsense legislation.
Time for Congress to stay on the case. Time for citizens to demand change, to hold Congress accountable, to speak out, to support campaigns, to vote their consciences.
This should be a position of strength for a party, not one to hide from.
If we don’t act now, when will we?
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
