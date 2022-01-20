Anyone with eyes who has watched the continuing coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection would just have to know that it was no “typical tourist tour.”
Holding hearings into an event of such magnitude is not “political.” It’s what any normal governmental unit would do.
Refusing to participate in such an effort, however, is indeed political. It’s an attempt to hide the truth. Let’s find out what happened, who was behind it, and who needs to be held accountable.
I can accept philosophical differences — liberal vs. conservative — but not in matters of truth, character, scientific evidence and basic humanity.
Yes, the pendulum does swing back and forth on liberal versus conservative. Perhaps, the welfare state has gone too far, without sufficient accountability.
Perhaps, “big government” has gotten in the way of business, limiting job opportunities. Perhaps, a loose interpretation of the Constitution has expanded the scope of that document, infringing on personal liberties.
I don’t necessarily believe that, but I can understand that viewpoint.
The other side of the argument is that we care for those less fortunate until they can get back onto their own two feet, that government oversight prevents abuses within the economic system, and that the Constitution is a living document designed to adapt to evolving situations.
But in all this, the truth still matters. Telling a lie over and over does not add up to the truth. Donald Trump lost the election of 2020.
A 7 million-vote deficit and numerable recounts and court reviews prove that. There just isn’t any evidence otherwise. Facts are facts. There are no alternative truths.
This isn’t Alice in Wonderland, where up is down and down is up. It’s time to move on. Better luck next time, if your message indeed represents the will of the American people.
So, too, does character matter. How can someone be held in high esteem who repeatedly lies, who brags about groping women, who mocks the handicapped, who demeans the heritage of a Gold Star family, who as a politician refuses to release his tax returns, who has defaulted on subcontractors in his real estate enterprises, who has defrauded college students at his now-defunct university, who impugns the honor of any opponent, who fires back at the least provocation, who, ironically, attempted to steal the last election with a call to Georgia’s secretary of state?
We are better than this.
As for science, the COVID-19 pandemic is not a hoax. Millions have died across the globe. We are nearing a million in this country alone.
We are experiencing another surge with the latest omicron variant. Hospitals are overwhelmed. Similarly, vaccines are not a hoax, a government plot to control, an affront to religion, a threat to good health. Vaccines save lives.
It is the unvaccinated that are driving up the sick, the hospitalized and the death statistics. This is true the world over, unless one believes in a worldwide conspiracy.
So, too, for climate change. It’s happening, as evidenced by record temperatures, storm surges, forest fires, melting ice caps or rising sea levels.
Whether one believes in man-made causes or sunspots or natural cycles, it’s having an impact on where and how we live. We need to acknowledge that and to react, whether in limiting the impact of humans or at least in buffering ourselves against the consequences.
Ignoring the problem doesn’t make it go away. Denying the problem is even worse.
One final word on basic human decency. If we treated others as we wished to be treated ourselves, we could work our way through all this.
If we stopped shouting at each other, we might better hear. If we stopped digging in our heels, we might find firmer footing. If we dialed in the hatred, we might invite less in return. If we acknowledged the truth, we might be set free.
As Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said at last fall’s 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony on the Bartlet Mall, “Fire and police and other responders were looked on with respect after 9/11. We were not divided. We were all Americans. We supported each other. We didn’t yell and curse. We were one family. Let’s act like Americans again.”
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
