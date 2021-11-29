There was no Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving this year in our household.
Other years, we would have gathered family and solitaries for a long afternoon of thankful storytelling around a long table graced with a signature bird.
This year, the surge in coronavirus cases in Essex County brought a different response in our home. Because my wife and I prefer dark meat, we celebrated with turkey thighs. Just thighs.
We roasted two, but one divided between us sufficed. A whole bird remains in the freezer for an appropriate occasion. We ate at our normal supper time with a spectacular array of trimmings.
The colorful standouts were the roasted vegetables: carrots, rutabaga, and baked potatoes cut into small pieces, all except for the butternut squash, sent from family in Whittier, North Carolina, split into serving sizes and roasted upside down.
We had cranberry-orange relish prepared in a handed-down Cuisinart and Maggie Rutkin’s Pepperidge Farm herbal stuffing roasted with onions and a handful of chestnuts. Beside the aroma of roasting turkey, the afternoon fragrance was of roasting split onions.
COVID could not spoil our thankfulness. Several emails from friends of the last century, text messaging and a scheduled Zoom meet-up with Houston family combined with our hopefulness for justice across the land filled our day.
I was prompted to remember Thanksgivings during the World War II years. They, too, had moments that caused us to pause.
During WWII, we worshipped under gold-starred banners for war dead as round-the-clock pile drivers pounded the Sandy Hook Bay Ammunition Pier to completion.
Unless we were a farm family, food was rationed. At the dinner table, I listened to retrograde family members damning the president “who got us into war.”
Today, we have friends reluctant to be vaccinated and refusing mask mandates. Back then, there were uniformed soldiers and sailors on leave at our table.
There were some military we knew who could never return to any table. They were my older brother’s friends and mine, too.
I am thankful for the differences between then and now, and I look forward to leftovers in the coming week, maybe with candles if I can remember them.
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
