I have just returned from my trip to Normandy and I’m so grateful that I was included.
I think Arthur Bibeau, who passed away just before the trip, was instrumental in me being in that group. He had as much to do with it as his grandson Casey Calderwood who works at Logan Airport, and I think got involved with people who do this with veterans. That’s the only thing I can think of how I got included.
Just being back on Omaha Beach was so exciting I could feel my emotions back 78 years ago when the tractor pulling our 90mm gun drove off that LST onto the beach that morning.
Being there after 78 years brought back so many feelings. There were so many different people in our group; parachuters, infantrymen, Air Corps men, Navy, they are all my age – a couple are 100 years old and they look great.
We were treated so well all throughout. I can’t thank Donnie Edwards enough. He is an ex-professional football player and he and his wife, Kathy, have taken such an interest in us veterans.
His foundation, Best Defense Foundation, treated us like royalty; it didn’t cost us veterans any money at all for nine days. We stayed at a hotel in Cannes and traveled with two buses the whole time.
We were all supplied with a caretaker. My caretaker was Rob Carona from Nashville, Tennessee (of course, he was interested in music), and he was at my side, helping me, the entire time.
Each veteran had somebody and what was so surprising was that some of them were high school students. I was so impressed. High school kids taking the time to help us veterans. They came from all over the U.S.
Each day was very long; we would start off about 9 a.m. and travel all day to different things. We didn’t get back until 10 p.m.
In our dining room in the hotel, our table had a placemat with everyone’s picture on it so we could recognize one another and get to know each other’s names. It was so handy.
Of course, Arthur Bibeau couldn’t make it but he was remembered. His name was brought up at dinner one night and his story was told. He was with us spiritually.
How lucky can one be? Here I am a 98-year-old guy doing all these wonderful things. While going to some cemeteries, I couldn’t help thinking that I could have been one of those unfortunate guys lying under that cross.
The cemeteries were so well taken care of, so impressive that these fallen soldiers have this place for final rest.
Luckily, I made it back and was able to get married, have a nice family and enjoy life. They all live close to me and keep an eye on me to make sure I am OK.
Maybe, I will be able to carry on for a little while longer. We will see.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard is from Salisbury.
Editor’s note: To learn more about the trip and the Best Defense Foundation, go to https://bestdefensefoundation.org/battlefield-return/normandy-2022/.
