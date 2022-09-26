Being a soldier during World War II, I knew nothing of generals.
So while landing on Omaha Beach right after the invasion, generals didn’t mean a thing to me. I was only concerned about where was I going and what was going to happen.
Spending only about one and a half months with the First Army under Gen. Omar Bradley, I didn’t know what was going to happen next.
When Gen. George Patton arrived on the same beach, he came with the Third Army and landed in Cherbourg, France. It didn’t take him long to make a break right through that stalemate at Saint-Lo.
I had an occasion while visiting Normandy just recently to visit Saint-Lo. Anyway, off I went with the Third Army, spearheading through Europe to the edge of the fracas. Somewhere along the line, and I don’t recall just when, Gen. Patton got himself into some difficulty.
He visited a field hospital to visit the wounded and while there, he saw a soldier sitting on his cot and weeping. Patton struck him, which really showed his weirdness. I was kind of awed when I saw him a couple of times while on early morning convey.
He would be standing by his Jeep waving to us soldiers and he looked rather weird to me. He wore riding britches, which was not a real uniform, with a pistol on each hip. When he struck that soldier, he showed he was really wacky.
He almost got himself fired but because he was doing such a good job with the enemy, they kept him. I don’t know when, I’ve lost track of time, but he later got killed in a Jeep accident. The story goes that he broke his neck – I accepted that. But, there are rumors that there was more to that accident than that. I don’t know, but I’m glad I served under him. He got the job done.
A similar thing happened to me while I was the gunner of a 90mm gun. I was the leader of an eight-man crew and each of us had jobs to do. While firing away at one point, I happened to notice one of the soldiers was weeping while handing up the ammunition.
It startled me because I didn’t usually observe others when I was so busy standing behind that gun and firing it. Afterward, I wanted to say to that soldier, “Toughen up for cripes’ sake,” but I didn’t do that and I’m awfully glad I didn’t.
That guy had enough to think about – he didn’t need me to say something to him. He was young, like we all were, and he looked very unathletic. I firmly believe that my having been an athlete prior to my time in the service helped a lot because I knew the toughness involved, which kept me in good stead.
Anyway, Patton was buried in Luxembourg and during the war, we traveled through on our way across Europe. Last summer, when I visited Normandy, I had the chance to visit two American cemeteries. They were so immaculate and so impressive, I couldn’t help but feel that is where these soldiers should be.
Each cemetery had thousands of graves and I couldn’t help but get out of my wheelchair, walk down to stand in front of the graves, read their names, run my hand over the stone cross and think about how these young guys lost their lives while they were there.
I can only say a prayer for them and also thank God that I wasn’t one of them. I had wished later that I could have visited the cemetery where Patton was laid out. A friend of mine, when he was visiting the war areas with his wife, had gone there and he told me how great it was to see Patton’s gravesite.
I didn’t have a chance to do that and I also would have liked to have visited the German cemetery, which people say is also spectacular. Thank goodness it is all over and I had a chance to go back to visit. I hope to do it again even at my age (I will be 99 years old on Dec. 21).
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
