The celebrated grammarian of American English, E. B. White, once wrote an essay on dealing with the personality of the Ford Model T.
He said after everything else you had to do, you had to apply "That" as you cranked it, then jump out of the way before you were run over. Many of E. B. White’s essays, while amusing, were intended to be received as metaphor about things as challenging as the Model T.
So I write both in truth and metaphor about the sow bug. My wife and I share our domicile with a few of these half-inch-long creatures every August when they emerge from their burrows and perform for us during their brief lives. We tried to ban them from our bottom floor by sprinkling diatomaceous earth where we thought they gained entry into our house.
They outsmarted us.
We abide them now, study their patterns of travel to favorite places, capture and release them outdoors. Their favorite destination is the seam between the bottom edge of the bathtub and the floor tiles. When one has found there a microscopic something, he consumes it, then moves on. They’re micro vacuum cleaners!
Because sow bugs resemble the giant extinct trilobites of the early Cambrian geologic period of 521 million years ago, I used to have dreams of invasive trilobites going after my toes.
Fortunately, these dreams ceased decades ago. But the other night, I observed for the first time a sow bug with a different destination and a distinct personality. I’ve labeled him “Speedy George” for he traveled across foot-square floor tiles at one tile per 2.5 seconds. (I know, I’m a technician.) Not only that, he crawled up on a hooked rug, continued at the same speed and direction, then disappeared under a door.
What could he have had on his mind? A date? He didn’t let on. But he left me with the distinct feeling I had more to learn about sow bugs. There are bug people out there to inform us.
For more extravagant entertainment, the Newburyport Choral Society is back together in rehearsal for their next performances, when those are permitted.
We’re all vaccinated, masked, and we rehearse at least 6 feet apart or, when incapacitated, on Zoom. Singing, even under these restrictions, is a joy for us and we hope, after this long intermission, it will be for you, too.
Bob Brodsky and sow bugs live in Rowley.
