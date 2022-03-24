The current invasion of Ukraine led me to thoughts concerning countries who have tread on our shores. In addition to Great Britain, from whom our independence was won, they are Spain, Russia and Japan.
Spanish expeditions to the Pacific Northwest date to the papal bull or decree of 1493 and the Treaty of Tordesillas signed in 1494. In 1513, this claim of sovereignty was reinforced by Spanish explorer Vasco Nunez de Balboa, the first European to sight the Pacific Ocean when he claimed all lands adjoining the ocean for the Spanish crown.
Spain started to colonize the claimed territory north of present day Mexico in the 18th century when it settled the northern coast of Las California. Spanish ships cruised the area in 1542 under Juan Carrillo, in 1595 led by Sebastian Cerranos and in 1602 led by Sebastian Vizcarros. For 100 years, Spain paid little attention to this area.
In the mid-1700s, King Carlos of Spain got word that Russians had come down the Pacific coast to establish a fur trading post at Fort Ross, approximately two hours north of San Francisco. In 1775, Peter the Great ordered Vitus Bering, chief navigator, to explore the Pacific coast in search of fur-bearing animals and create an agriculture depot to supply future Russian settlements.
Alarmed, King Carlos of Spain set in motion a “New Land” law whereby Catholic missions would be installed along the Pacific coast protected by soldiers who would build presidios, or forts, and eventually pueblos or towns. Twenty-one missions were established 1769-1823: San Diego de Alcala to San Francisco de Solano (Sonora).
After baptizing the natives who were treated as workers, they were allowed to live on mission grounds. Unfortunately, Spain paid little attention to the area through Mexico and in 1821 independence was won by Mexico.
The mission lands were taken from the Catholic church and placed under government control.
Russia controlled most of Alaska from the late 1700s until 1867 when it was purchased by William Seward, secretary of state, for $7.2 million or 2 cents an acre during the presidency of Andrew Johnson. It became widely known as “Seward’s Folly.”
Soon after the “Day of Infamy” in 1941 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, they invaded our Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska and took the islands of Attu and Kiska, holding them for 15 months.
We, like many countries, have seen invasion, with millions of people displaced or killed. Our invaders may be long gone but we remember the act of war and its aftermath.
Robert D. Campbell is a resident of Newburyport.
