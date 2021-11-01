Route 1 through Newburyport is a relic of the 1930s. It was configured as a freeway, long before the city was split by I-95, in the 1950s.
The time has come to reconfigure Route 1 through the city for how we use it now, and into the future. Route 1 needs to be reconfigured as a tree-lined parkway with a much lower, and consistent, posted speed.
Our segment of Route 1 is in bad shape. The bridges at Washington and High streets are crumbling. Weeds are growing in the cement cracks. The walls that define the ravine for the freeway are also turning to dust. Virtually, all the trees are dead.
The on- and off-ramps at Winter and Summer streets, and Carey Avenue, were never designed with enough space for a safe merge. The visibility at these spots is not nearly enough for the current speed. It’s not hard to make a factual case for the needed upgrade.
Over the last nearly 90 years, Newburyport has changed, but Route 1 has not. Recent construction and future land planning designs will bring increasing residential uses closer to Route 1.
At the encouragement of the state, the city has changed the zoning near the rotary to allow for multistory, high-density buildings. Our Smart Growth District already has its first building at One Boston Way. Three Boston Way is under construction.
A permit request has just been filed for the current Haley’s Ice Cream location. We have a concept plan for a hotel on Carey Avenue. Hillside is in progress and there is a new six-unit complex with a curb cut directly on Route 1. All of this means one thing: More pedestrians will need to cross.
MassDOT has offered to start improvements on Route 1 at the rotary. For years, the city has been requesting improvements here, and MassDOT has taken the opportunity of an “in progress” paving program to shrink the footprint of the rotary and add a new segment of Clipper City Rail Trail on the north side of the circle, complete with a signalized pedestrian crossing.
Route 1 has two pedestrian crossings. The proposed crossing at the rotary would be the third. Given the location of the Nock/Molin schools, the Low Street crossing is heavily used and is challenging when the school year starts and the sun angle is low. According to the crossing guard, vehicles routinely blow through the light, long after it has turned red.
The pedestrian crossing proposed as part of the rotary plans has very challenging design requirements. The current alignment of Route 1 south at the rotary, with a bridge in the distance, causes increasing speeds, right in the area of the designed crossing. The contrast problems for drivers here are severe. If a southbound driver misses the proposed pedestrian light, and is doing 50 mph, highway crash experience shows that a pedestrian fatality is almost certain.
It may take decades for funding to become available to get Route 1 where we need it, but we can act now, at virtually no cost, to make it better.
For immediate safety at the pedestrian crossings, improved livebility with less noise, and to bring Route 1 out of the past, I suggest we consider dropping the posted speed on Route 1 through Newburyport to 35 mph.
Jim McCarthy lives in Newburyport.
