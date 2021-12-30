Was the recent eight-hour Beatles documentary “Get Back” adapted from a college course?
If not, tell me why Suffolk University in Boston offers one.
From me to you, it’s no surprise. For years, Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan have appeared in the course listings of colleges from coast to coast.
Including Harvard, where Professor Richard F. Thomas tuned up his seminar for a witty and most enlightening book titled “Why Bob Dylan Matters.”
Tangled up in the controversial choice of Dylan for the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, Thomas plays the Memphis blues quite well.
Nor is it surprising that a magical mystery tour would be offered at a law school. At all colleges, no matter the money-that’s-what-I-want major, all bachelor’s and master’s degrees still require some can’t-buy-me-love credits.
I don’t want to spoil the party, but the surprise is the course name. In my life as a college writing instructor, the constant reminder for every student was to be specific.
Tell that to the prof who titled the course, “Here, There, and Everywhere.” Must be a relief for him or her following professional she said, she said workshops such as “Grey Divorce: Special Issues in Middle Age Misery.”
Do you want to know a secret? I’m envious.
For years, I chafed at concocting required syllabi, something always in the way of an organic, got-to-get-this-into-your-life, 16-week experience.
Wish I taught at Suffolk where a song title-turned-course title would allow me to plug in any Beatles song title to any day on the schedule with any number of honey pies, glass onions and blackbirds across the universe:
“And Your Bird Can Sing” before Thanksgiving, “Here Comes the Sun” before spring break, “Taxman” for mid-April.
Not only that, but the very name would allow me to satirize the whole nowhere man notion that there should be a syllabus for any course open to creativity.
Baby, can students drive a car with their eyes glued to your prefab plan? Or would they be getting better all the time looking through you at a long and winding road?
My Beatles course would have eight days a week, with “Tripperday” placed between Saturday and Sunday to give students an extra 24 hours for valuable research while partying with Lucy in the Sky, Polythene Pam, Bungalow Bill and all the lonely people.
All while allowing more time for this boy’s professional development by – now that it’s legal – getting high with a little help from Sgt. Pepper, Dr. Robert, Father McKenzie, Mr. Kite, The Walrus and Rocky, my old roommate back at South Dakota State.
Or to flirt with Sexy Sadie, Eleanor Rigby and Lovely Rita, maybe woo Lady Madonna or Penny Lane. (Is she related to Lois?)
All that would justify a syllabus printed sideways to further aggravate fools on the ivory hill who fail to realize what goes on in the hearts of artists.
As John Lennon let it be: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”
Oh, is there anything more deserving of spoof and goof than the syllabus in what should be the strawberry fields and yellow submarines of liberal arts?
Give me a once-a-week, three-hour seminar, and I’d even label the 15-minute break on the helter-skelter document with “Through the Bathroom Window.”
Now that I’ve followed the sun into yesterday, I can only say I want a revolution in how the arts are taught and pass ideas to those far closer to just seventeen, you know what I mean.
Courses such as:
“Over Troubled Water,” architecture.
“Say a Little Prayer,” divinity.
“Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” business management.
“Get It While You Can,” economics.
“Followers of Fashion,” marketing.
“Sympathy for the Devil,” history.
“Fooled A-ga-ga-gain,” political science.
“Eve of Destruction,” meteorology.
“Thick as a Brick,” freshman classes that really are (but which no one wants to admit are) remedial.
My examples betray my age? Get back! All things must pass.
Jack Garvey’s ticket to ride is hammlynn@gmail.com. He is the paperback writer of “Pay the Piper” as well as the Billy Shears of buskersdelight.home.blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.