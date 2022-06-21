According to the draft prepared for the Supreme Court, the premise to strike down Roe v. Wade is that the Constitution makes no mention of reproductive rights.
Nor does the Constitution ever mention airplanes, but that didn't stop a former student of mine in Maine from buying a Cessna and flying to Plum Island whenever he wants a burger at the Beachcoma.
Nor did it stop President Eisenhower from signing the FAA into law in 1958 so we don't get rained on by heavy metal mixed with body parts and random luggage.
A list of items "unenumerated" by our 235-year-old founding document would have rivaled the NYC phone book before phone books, also unenumerated in 1787, were rendered obsolete by unenumerated smartphones.
Though James Madison may not have made specific predictions of what technology might do, he no doubt had to listen to Ben Franklin blather on and on about his unenumerated kite and key.
So Madison clearly knew that technology would eventually do something, and then something else, and so on. That's why, after writing eight amendments listing individual rights that were of concern at the end of the 18th century, he wrote this:
“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
That one sentence is the Ninth Amendment in full, so neither its length nor complexity explain why Democrats and groups such as Planned Parenthood are not invoking and insisting on it now.
This is especially strange considering that 9A was the basis for the Supreme Court decision, Griswold v. Connecticut, that finally legalized contraception in 1965, eight years before Roe.
This is not to say that the arguments they are now making are bad. It is to say that they have the winning card in the constitutional deck and they appear not to know it.
Not only that, but it's a card that Democrats could keep playing. For example, "self-defense" is never mentioned in the Constitution, not even in the Second Amendment, which qualifies the "right to bear arms" with the necessity of maintaining "a well-regulated militia."
If we can infer a right to self-defense, then we can do the same for control of one's own body. Justice Alito's logic must either hold for both, or fail for both.
This is why Republicans, while always trumpeting the Tenth Amendment's call for "rights reserved to the states," do not want us to know of the Ninth Amendment's "unenumerated" rights for individuals.
This is Republican MO. They've had decades of success making Americans think that the first half of the Second Amendment doesn't exist. Keep and bear arms? Yes! Well-regulated? Don't tread on me!
You've heard of cherry-picking? Republicans are into cherry-litigating – which explains why we haven't heard their once-bitter complaints of "judicial activism" since Amy Coney Barrett replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
If there were such a thing as a hypocrisy tax, the Republican Party would be bankrupt every April 16.
As legal analyst Elie Mystal says in his new book "Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution":
“Madison put the Ninth Amendment in to counteract what he knew small-minded people would do to the rest of the document, and so small-minded conservatives have to pretend it's not there in order to achieve their goals of retarding progress.”
That quote is from a summary chapter of a book that has more to do with voting rights than reproductive rights, but it still applies – even though Mystal, in an earlier chapter, argues that the best defense of reproductive rights lies elsewhere:
The Thirteenth Amendment's prohibition on “involuntary servitude” and the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of “equal protection.”
He may be right, but with Republicans already making clear that contraception – also "unenumerated" – is their next target, Democrats and groups such as Planned Parenthood need to invoke, as well, the Ninth Amendment with its protections of rights "retained by the people."
Amend Jack Garvey, author of "Keep Newburyport Weird" and a blog called “Mouth of the River,” at hammlynn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.