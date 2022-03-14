Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky understood Putin was coming for his nation long before he came.
He knew what he had to do, just as he knew what not to do when Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding the pre-paid arms shipment unless President Zelensky “dug up” info to help Trump remain in office.
When Putin attacked, President Zelensky did not choose to flee Ukraine and attempt governing in exile. He chose to stand with his entire nation, leading them with compassion, empowerment and order. Immediately other nations joined in support, sending needed arms and supplies and providing for the refugees.
Zelensky did not succumb to traditional, limited options. Instead he stands with Ukrainians as precious individuals to be strengthened and protected from criminals. As Putin attacks his people, cripples them, murders them, what does Zelensky do? Wail and weep? Not in public! He girds them with his mind-set. He reaches out to the democratic world to help protect his vision of his people.
A cataclysm has occurred. Political leaders left and right have discovered their moral authority and begun to do unusual things. Groups have responded, not only in politics, but in whatever station they find themselves. Industrial leaders, musicians, poets, British and Italian security agents, inventors, school teachers, scout leaders, police, truck drivers, distributors, media creators, sports teams, bus drivers, clerks, cooks, and lone individuals have awakened to things they had not often thought about before Zelensky made his stand.
This is what I see because like scientists, including many health-care professionals, playwrights, technologists and people in fields I don’t imagine, Zelensky thinks in images, rather than familiar patterns. Recently I asked a theoretical physicist whether he confronts a blackboard of mathematical symbols in linear form, constrained like a proofer reviewing a manuscript, or as pictures.
“As pictures, always as pictures,” he shot back at me.
This was very helpful for me because I solve problems with pictures in my head.
This story doesn’t end here because there are individuals who think in pictures of destruction. When they obtain power, they make chaos. There are alternatives. The nuclear physicist Robert Oppenheimer comes to mind. Upon viewing the first atomic bomb test in New Mexico, he thought of the saying from Buddhism, “I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”
Witnessing this, Oppenheimer knew he had to change course, and did.
I am an optimist. The images I bring together in my work I do so to create wonder and inquiry and well-being in others. When I read anything, I look for phrases that jump out and create pictures in my mind.
I am grateful when this happens, wherever it comes from, and from whomever it comes; the same in conversations, too.
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
