I read in The New York Times’ Jan. 14 edition that since last August, they have kept a daily record of our nation’s ugly phenomenons — those happenings which decry our culture and which are present in most of our lives.
I am citing some of those facts here which have dominated our lives.
In 2020, the number of miles Americans drove fell 13% because of the pandemic, but the number of deaths rose by 7%.
Contributing factors included: driving under the influence, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt. It appeared that living under COVID-19 rules flew out the window when the master of his fate hit the open road.
Airplanes are simply large tubes that confine hundreds of overanxious people. Why they become unruly is due to several prime reasons: COVID-19 caused flight cancellations, weather problems and sometimes, public intoxication by some passengers.
The FAA report for 2021 indicated airlines delayed 71,000 flights and canceled 18,000. Thus, frustration built up before boarding.
Many flight crews were called at the last minute, delaying takeoffs. Long delays enabled too many to try to drown their sorrows by hitting bars before the flights.
When the flights were called, verbal abuse started at the crew, though it wasn’t their fault. But, it intensified when passengers were told to wear masks. Of the 5,981 reports logged by the FAA, 72% or 4,590 were mask related.
Care for each other is falling apart as a study from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy recently found.
In 2000, the share of giving to charity was 66.2%. By 2018, only 49.6% gave. Worship attendance has fallen dramatically in the U.S., which vastly affects giving.
I can personally vouch for these facts by citing the case of my own church, Hope Community Church in Newburyport.
A lack of funds resulted in the church having to let go two of our pastors: Shea Fitzgibbons, whose duties primarily included youth activities; and Brad Gardner, who was head of administrative duties.
Facts tell an ugly story of where we are now and of what the future might hold. We cannot stand idly by without changing our way of life. We need to start caring about each other because we are better than this and should start acting like we are.
Ralph Waldo Emerson provided a suitable epitaph: “To leave the world better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life breathed easier because you lived. This is to have succeeded.”
A parting thought from the Bible — “The righteous will live by faith.” Renew yours!
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
