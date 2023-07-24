At birth, we are all given a name. Some are so common and others are not, but we accept them because what else can we do?
When I think of all the people I’ve known over the years, I remember so many odd names and I can recall many nicknames. Some of them are very hilarious and are remembered so well. A name can evoke many memories.
People often ask me, how the name “Boots” came about.
I was a young boy growing up in the South End of Newburyport and there were no supermarkets in those days. Down at the bottom of State Street, there were markets. Even though they were small, they were always so busy.
I can remember seeing those people going into those markets and coming out with bags that they have to carry back to their homes. You can imagine that they had to limit the amount.
First National had many small stores all around Newburyport and we had one up the street from us. I was the youngest of eight children and when my mother had enough of us, she went back to work.
She went to work at a shoe factory and worked there until she was real old. Sometimes, she would ask me to go to the store for her because it was just up the street.
At this particular time, it was early spring with a lot of melting snow on the side of the road so I put on rubber boots that came up to my knees, I got out my toy sailboat with the long string, and walked along the gutters up to the store.
The man who owned the store was a very good friend of my family. He would see me come into the store with the boots on and after awhile, he began calling me “Boots”.
“Here comes ‘Boots’”! I don’t know how it stuck, but it has stayed with me. People stopped calling me Robert, they just called me “Boots” all the way through high school.
When I joined the Army, I was Robert because no one knew me from back home. I thought I had lost the nickname but after I was discharged and went to college, guys found out I was called “Boots” and it stuck.
I like the nickname and I think people remember me because of it. Imagine all of the Roberts everyone knows. How many men are called “Boots”?
I remember recently being in Europe with 42 other WWII veterans. Each of us had a caretaker and we stayed in the hotel at Normandy. We would meet for breakfast each morning and I can recall sitting there having breakfast and people walking past would say, “Hello, ‘Boots’”. They got a kick out of saying it.
I think if my name was just Bob, they might not remember me. Our names were embroidered on the left side of our jackets. My name was embroidered as “Boots” and I’m not disappointed by it, it’s a good name.
I’m sure that it will be on my tombstone and be there for eternity.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
