We are all on a journey relative to our health and longevity.
When we are in a stage of contemplation for making changes to benefit our health, it is easy to think that while we are asking and thinking and researching that we are neither moving toward nor away from the healthiest version of ourselves.
Rather, we often have a false sense of a place of “in between” and that we can keep asking and thinking and researching … and yet do nothing. Unfortunately, that is not true.
Each and every day, we are actively moving toward a healthier version of ourselves … or away from it. There is no “in between.”
Think about the end and work backward. Where do you want to be next year, in five years, in 10, 20 and 40 years from now? Are the daily choices you are making now taking you there? Because they are taking you somewhere.
I close my eyes, I get quiet, I breathe and I picture her.
Where is she? What is she doing? Who is she with?
I feel the sun on my face and I am surrounded by my kids and grandkids. We are on a beach. My husband and I are holding hands and walking, and wondering how in the world we got to year 50 of our marriage already because we feel way too good to be that old.
We laugh as one of the grandkids challenge us to catch her as she runs down the beach … and she is surprised to find us hot on her heels. We are laughing and hugging and feel an enormous sense of purpose and gratitude.
The scene moves to dinner and this large family of ours surrounds a long table. There is amazing food and wine and music.
A song comes on that reminds my three sons of the days when they were little and I was making dinner in our kitchen and we were all waiting for Dad to get home.
Those were the days that I dimmed the light and created a dance party on our kitchen floor to get us through the witching hour while we waited to eat dinner together. So my three grown sons grab me and ask me to dance … and we do. We dance so hard and laugh even harder. It is like all those years never went by.
The song ends and I wipe the sweat off my forehead and hug my boys again. My heart is full and the overflow is coming down my cheeks as tears. and I look up and give thanks for all the years of good and bad and of easy and hard, and for never losing sight of wanting so badly to be in this exact moment in time one day.
I take one more inhale and a long and slow exhale and I blink open my eyes. and then I get up and get busy making sure that I am living my life today to get me to her one day.
Meghan Kinsey is founder, owner and health coach at Motivate.® Barre•Cardio•Nutrition in Amesbury, Rowley and via Zoom. She is a resident of Newburyport and has raised her three sons here for the past 20-plus years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.