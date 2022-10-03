If there’s one member of Team Trump’s ongoing attempt to overturn the 2020 election after my heart and soul, it is U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.
Early last year, Hice became a brief sideshow on national news when, as a reason to deny statehood for Washington, D.C., he argued that the District had no car dealerships.
Most Americans do not know that General Motors was founded by then-Gen. George Washington years before he captured British airports here in the Colonies and renamed them for his fellow generals, Pontiac LaGuardia, Cadillac O’Hare and Buick Logan.
Indeed, it was a fleet of Oldsmobiles that made each seizure possible.
Moreover, Chevrolets delivered the Sharpies used to redirect hurricanes away from our vulnerable coasts into the middle of paper maps where they could do little damage.
GMC Acadias and Yukons rescued hardworking, taxpaying families from neighborhoods where new windmills propelled the spread of cancer.
Silverados carried the tracking equipment that allowed another Georgian to track Jewish space lasers that threatened to turn the Sierra Nevada Mountains into Death Valley.
And a Texan had the towing capacity of GMC Sierras in mind when he asked the National Forest Service if it was possible to adjust the tilt of the Earth’s axis to offset climate change.
This is why the founders included car dealerships as a condition of statehood.
They also reasoned that a state must itself produce the materials that make cars, which is why Hice also cited D.C.’s lack of mines. Who knew?
To cite the most quoted and trusted source of claims made by a former president, “some people” say that whole clauses of our Constitution have been deleted by liberals who want to turn America into some kind of socialist Scandinavian scam.
Clearly, the founders intended America to be a Jim Crow reality show with their three-fifths rule, the Electoral College, and the minority rule allowed by the filibuster and by the composition of the U.S. Senate.
Not only was there a right to bear arms, but a right to put bare arms on armrests, a clear indication that cars are essential to statehood.
This cancel culture also attacked free enterprise. For instance, consider the well-known Fifties jingle, “See the USA in your Chevrolet, America is asking you to call.”
Originally, that began “Save the USA with your Chevrolet,” but sneaky liberals changed it so that “normal Americans,” as Republicans call their base, don’t think they have to do anything.
Oldsmobiles may have been canceled, but the rest of the GM fleet is going strong, including at least one of several dealerships within the city limits of, you guessed it, Washington, D.C.
How can this be? Was Hice too lazy to check his idiot claim, is he simply an idiot, or was he lying outright?
Those same questions apply to Republicans Marjorie Tantric Greene, R-Ga., with her Mazel Tough space lasers, Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, with his plan to retilt the planet, and you know who (R-Hell) with his Colonial airports, Sharpie hurricanes, cancerous windmills, medicinal Clorox and waterbombs over a burning Louvre.
A far more pressing question would be obvious if not for the Jim Crow reality show that few of us want to admit is being staged before our very eyes:
Is this nonsense intended as nonsense?
Republicans cannot reason with facts because none justify suppressing minority votes, as they are doing with draconian measures just signed into state law by numerous Republican governors.
How else to explain the cynical mockery they made of D.C .statehood, just as they made of the coronavirus, of the Affordable Care Act a decade ago, and of plenty in between, including three appointments to the Supreme Court?
Republicans’ hope is not so much that we believe them, but that enough of us laugh or shrug in disdain and despair – and apply that reaction to all politicians, with no close look at exactly who is doing precisely what.
The idiocy is intentional, and the intent is to induce inaction. For it, Jim Crow is asking us to fall.
Drive Jack Garvey, author of “Pay the Piper” and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, at hammlynn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.