To the editor:
I am writing to alert the larger Newburyport community to some serious concerns of neighbors in the March’s Hill area of Newburyport. Those of us who live next to the green areas of land near the rail trail (on Coffins Court and High Street) are quite frankly appalled by the destruction seemingly allowed by the city on the high, forested land that abuts us. Trees have been cut down, land has been bulldozed, and trails cut out to the point where the forested area has been thinned out, rendering the habitat and ecology of the area severely damaged.
An area created with great effort to allow citizens to enjoy birdsong, green space, and the beauty of nature is now next to a forest that is being destroyed. So much work has been invested in the rail trail to grow edible foods, attract pollinators, and lure butterflies and birds that it seems hard to imagine that within feet of this effort, the forest area is being hacked apart. Anyone curious about whether this description is true should simply ascend the large hill used for sledding in the winter and see for themselves.
For my neighbors living even closer than I live to the hill, noise by the bikers who seem most to use these dugout trails are concerns. We all worry about possible injuries occurring when there is no adult supervision. Erosion of the hill, now that the stabilizing trees are decimated, is a further worry. And, all of us wonder that such an enterprise — the creation of these trails — was undertaken without alerting neighbors. No developer would be allowed to come in and do such destruction without permits, variances, etc. And maybe the developer would not be allowed to do it at all.
Some of my neighbors have brought their concerns to the mayor’s attention and to the head of the Department of Parks. Nothing has been done to stop the destruction. There will be a meeting on June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center with city officials to discuss this. Please consider attending. In this time when every tree is an important air cleaner and animals are losing habitat daily its seems Newburyport, the city that calls itself a “tree city,” should take better care of its land.
KAREN CLAGETT
PAULA KATKIN
CHARLES RUSSO
MARJORIE RECINOS
PAUL RECINOS
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.