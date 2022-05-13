Much has been written about the Newburyport Youth Services decision to hire an adult entertainer to host a high school dance. Both sides have accused the other of misinformation and mischaracterization. As I see it there are two issues:
The NYS’s decision to hire Miz Diamond Wigfall, a drag queen to DJ an event involving high schoolers aged 14-17. And, parents’ rights to determine what type of sexual content their children are exposed to.
NYS defends their decision and has the support of the mayor and the Newburyport’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance. No logic is given for the particular choice of Miz Wigfall other than to chant “equity, diversity, inclusion” as if that makes all preceding comments valid. They have pushed back at parents who disagree with them and seem to view their own intolerance of other viewpoints as virtuous. In a related article, NYS states that there is a “mental health crisis for our kids and their very lives are at stake.” Perhaps this is their solution?
A number of concerned parents — both straight and gay — have pushed back. They went online and viewed videos of Miz Diamond Wigfall (as students most assuredly will) and regard the content as sexually explicit. and they object to their children, some as young as 14, being exposed to it.
While my opinion is that the performer is not “age appropriate,” the larger issue is the push back by NYS and their supporters against any objections to their plan. The parents of these children are their constituents, taxpayers, and the major stake holders in how their children should be raised. There is a certain arrogance in the way NYS dismisses their objection as if they are the sole arbiter of what is right. A far better solution would have been to meet with the parents, listen to their concerns, express the reasons for your action and perhaps find a reasonable solution that satisfied all.
A similar arrogance was on display when the YWCA hired an author to speak to parents about how to talk to their children about race. A group of parents questioned the content and were told to attend the lecture. They did and respectfully asked questions. Others in the audience booed them; they were subsequently ridiculed in the local OpEd. (I attended as well; the author’s primary goal was to convince people they needed to buy her book.)
Parents should be concerned about the education of their children and have every right to push back when their concerns are dismissed.
Various groups in this town view their moral superiority as a license to usurp parental rights and influence children. (Hint: moral superiority is almost always an illusion.) They intentionally chose a provocative figure for a school dance to display their progressive badge — the whole incident was totally unnecessary.
Newburyport is one the least diverse communities in the state and is becoming older, whiter, and more affluent every year. Based on current grade numbers in 10 – 12, enrollment in our school system will be nearly half of what it is today.
This is what the leaders of our community should be focused on — not challenging parents’ rights. It isn’t helping!
While I applaud their stated intentions this is nothing more than an attempt to further divide us. Their efforts could be better spent bringing the youth of this community together. Here is an idea — How about hosting a gay pride event and bring in gay doctors and lawyers and teachers and coaches and parents to talk about their experiences and truly inspire them. Does the NYS think that Miz Diamond is an inspirational figure?
Or how about a gay/ straight alliance hosting a dance for all students, bringing them together as one.
