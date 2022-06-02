We recently stumbled across a gloriously funny piece of writing titled "The Worst Mistake in Zermatt" written by someone who calls himself the Snowboard Dad in Europe. He described the day he drove into that Swiss city on purpose, and the toe-curling shame and embarrassment he suffered after doing this. Anyone who has been to Zermatt knows that you don't drive into car-free Zermatt, you park your car and take the train into Zermatt.
Well, anyone but us.
We too drove into Zermatt, 37 years ago this month on our honeymoon, but unlike Snowboard Dad, we weren't even trying to stick it to the man. We were just dumb. We didn't see the sign telling us that this was a Very Bad Thing to Do and Not to Do It.
It was about midway through our trip, which had been going splendidly, despite the fact that we were driving over and around 7,000 foot mountains in something called a Fiat Panda, which was essentially a small and uncomfortable couch on wheels. I'm pretty certain that ACTUAL pandas have more horsepower and higher crash ratings.
We started our trip in the exquisitely beautiful city of Lucerne and then headed out to roam the country, stopping at other exquisitely beautiful places like Engelberg, Zurich, and St. Moritz. We drank a lot of beer and ate a lot of chocolate and endless plates of wiener schnitzel. We took gondolas and marveled at old Swiss people with canes and crutches deftly navigating hiking paths that we could barely manage with our young, strong legs.
So, yes, our honeymoon was sublime until the day we drove right past the unassuming sign telling us NOT to drive into Zermatt. One little sign, for heavens sakes! It wasn't like there was a big gate that we burst through, Jack Bauer-style. Nope, we didn't even notice the sign, and (obviously) hadn't read up on this particular extremely important Swiss rule.
What a beautiful drive it was! We admired the sweeping views, and lack of other cars. At times it seemed like we were simply driving through green fields, untouched and lovely. "This is a major tourist destination," Hubs remarked at one point. "You'd think they'd have a bigger road."
Our idyll ended abruptly when we reached Zermatt. Suddenly, something seemed very wrong. Every citizen of Zermatt was pointing and waving at us. If we didn't understand what we had done wrong at that point, the arrival of the entire police force — complete with weird European sirens and lots of flashing lights —made things clear pretty quickly.
They took our passports and relegated our car to a lot on the outskirts of town. The hotelier at our place of lodging — Hotel Alex — wouldn't even look us in the eye. He obviously wished with all his heart that we were staying somewhere else, preferably hell.
It took a lot of beer to overcome this public shaming, but we gave it our best shot. We tried not to let our status as public pariahs ruin our time in Zermatt. We did all the usual touristy things while trying to pretend we were invisible. This Swiss do not look kindly at rule breakers or even those who want to eat breakfast at 10 a.m., as we found out one morning to our sorrow.
I don't remember how we got our passports back when it was time to go, but I do know that we roared out of town like Butch and Sundance once we had them. OK, Fiat Pandas don't exactly roar, but you know what I mean. We haven't been back to Switzerland since. Honestly, I'm afraid to. I know our pictures are hanging in every post office in the country, a little faded but still there. Honestly, if it weren't for the brave confession of Snowboard Dad, I don't believe I would have ever gone public with this story.
All I can say is, if we disappear suddenly, you'll know that the United States has an extradition treaty with Switzerland. Looking on the bright side, if inmates in Swiss jails get a daily chocolate ration, it might almost be worth it.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) isn’t telling anyone where she lives at the moment in an attempt to delay her Swiss incarceration.
