In 1945, Allied troops overran Berlin. Hitler was driven into the bunker in which he would ultimately kill himself, not, however, before he issued a final command: the “Nero Order.” Like Nero’s order to his minions to burn down two-thirds of Rome, Der Nerobefehl decreed the destruction of Germany’s entire vital infrastructure so it could not be used by the invaders.
This unfathomably cruel order, if implemented (which it never was), would have resulted in starvation, disease, and death for millions of people. Said Hitler’s close adviser Albert Speer, “It would have been a death sentence for the German people.”
How can it be that these certain deaths meant nothing to Hitler? It is because they were incidental to his plan for an epic death commensurate with the collapse of his Tausendjähre Reich — the Thousand-year Empire. He had long been an ardent admirer of the music of Richard Wagner, particularly a four-part epic, The Ring of the Nibelung, of which Die Götterdämmerung — or “The Twilight of the Gods” — is the grand finale and a pattern for his own ultimate downfall.
This extraordinary operatic cycle retold Ragnarok, the Norse myth centered on a great apocalyptic battle, in which many gods and heroes died. Often viewed by Hitler and his officers, the profound and thrilling music with its elemental themes of fate, love, greed, life, and death had a commanding influence upon them. Over time, it has been suggested, a “pathological ‘Götterdämmerung’ streak” formed in the Nazi mind.
Indeed, since first hearing the Ring as a young man, Hitler identified with Wotan, the chief of the Gods. In Die Götterdämmerung, the intricate tale of the Ring is ended as Wotan and the other gods die, and Valhalla, the home of the Gods, is consumed in flames. Following the Allied victory in 1945, a front-page article in the Sunday Times of London began: “Germany last week went down to defeat in the death and flame, the swirling violence, of a Wagnerian finale. Adolf Hitler had his Götterdämmerung” and with it the collapse of the entire German nation and of destitution of its people.
The key question for today is how this relates to the Russian “Führer,” Vladimir Putin? There are many disturbing similarities, including the following.
- Putin is like Hitler, an autocrat, with nearly absolute power over the life and death of his people and his nation.
- Putin believes that his country has been wrongfully deprived of its former status as a world superpower, in very much the same way that the Treaty of Versailles undercut Germany.
- Putin seems to entertain a fixed, almost supernatural belief that he is destined by fate to restore Russia’s former influence in the world, as represented by the Soviet Union, which he once served as a young KGB officer. The revanchist German retaking of the Alsace and Lorraine in the 1930s, the assimilation of German Czechoslovakia in 1939, and the Anschluss of Austria in 1938 furnish a model for Putin’s plan to assimilate Ukraine.
- Putin has religious support. The powerful Patriarch Kirill of Moscow gives Putin religious backing, supporting the concept of “Russkiy Mir” — “Russian world” to justify the Ukrainian invasion — just as several divisions of the Christian Church in Germany tolerated or actively supported the Nazis.
- Putin is surrounded by sycophants afraid to tell him anything but what he wants to hear, isolating him from hard facts and bad news.
- Putin has time and again proven himself capable of appalling cruelty.
There is yet one more curious but significant connection. Putin’s mercenary “private army,” fighting in support of the Russian army, is called the “Wagner Group” in honor of the Ring of the Nibelung’s composer, Richard Wagner.
If the West can use its experience with Hitler to understand Russia’s dictator better, we may yet avoid another looming Götterdämmerung.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.