What’s a togther? That’s TOG–THUR. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess. If you can come up with a creative definition, there could be a reward in store for you.
Let me explain. The word “Togther” came about completely by accident thanks to a typo on the first run of T-shirts for the Newbury Town Day celebration coming up on June 18. “Celebrate Together” came out “Celebrate Togther.” and no one caught the error until after the shirts had been widely distributed, worn, washed, and worn again. Now they’re collectors’ items. After the laughing died down, the artwork was corrected, and a new batch of shirts will be ready for sale on the big day.
As a septuagenarian resident of Newbury, I figure we may as well have some more fun with it and spread around the hilarity. Why not create a real “togther” to celebrate? But first we need to figure out what a togther is!
What should a togther be? First, a togther must be something that says “Newbury” when you look at it or experience it. Maybe it’s something with a history — that particular Newbury greeting from one resident to another that never had a name. Hey, high schoolers, how about an acronym: Triton’s Only Graduate to ….” (You get the idea.) Perhaps a togther is a recipe that can be made only with Newbury-sourced ingredients: something made with clams from the Newbury flats. Or a dessert made with Newbury apples, the crop that early settlers shipped back to England. Other parts of New England have their stuffies and cabinets, their spuckies and their Fenway franks. Why can’t Newbury have a togther that we could celebrate?
Or perhaps it’s something related to the history of Newbury. Maybe a togther is a previously unnamed landmark, like the rock that is the centerpiece of the Devil’s Pulpit, or the scenic outlook from Old Town Hill, or the first plane to fly in New England that took off from Newbury (before planes had their own names).
Maybe it’s something new yet to be named. How about the vessels that are taking part in the Cardboard Boat Regatta that is part of Newbury Town Day? Or the person who propels or “steers” the cardboard craft?
The point is: We need a togther, something that can become part of our history and traditions. What’s your idea for a togther? Let’s have a contest.
The organizers of Newbury Town Day are prepared to put up $100 for the winner who has the best description and explanation for a togther. While you’re relaxing over the weekend, why not cook up a definition for a Newbury togther?
Please send your definition of a togther to newburytownday@gmail.com or mail it to P.O. Box 857, Byfield, Mass., 01922 by June 10. Be sure to include your name and contact information. The winner will be announced during the closing ceremony at Newbury Town Day at 6 p.m. June 18 on the Upper Green on High Road. and you’ll be presented with one of those historic “Togther” T-shirts to wear with pride.
Lynn Kettleson is on the steering committee for Newbury Town Day to be celebrated together on June 18.
