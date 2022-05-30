What should be the punishment for the incompetent on-scene commander who made an obvious wrong call to stand by and do nothing while children were being slaughtered by a maniac? What about the incompetent police officers who blindly obeyed his improper command?
These officers, who took an oath “to preserve and protect,” did nothing for more than an hour, despite multiple, repeated 911 cell phone calls pleading for help from students trapped in the classroom, which was not “barricaded,” it was just locked.
When the off-duty Border Patrol members arrived — without any protective gear and carrying only a shotgun borrowed from a barber during a haircut visit — they gained entry to the classroom by simply asking the school’s janitor for a key, then they went in and killed Ramos, despite their own wounds.
Do you think any of the police officers standing around outside the school with their hands in their pockets might have acted differently if their children had been inside the school?
In my opinion, the incompetent on-scene commander should do some prison time, and all of the police officers involved should pay a high price for their inaction, including, but not limited to, immediate termination and loss of all pensions and benefits, as well as being barred from ever again working in law enforcement anywhere.
When I served in the military, we were taught to obey “all lawful orders,” effectively signing a check to the government with our lives. The excuse of “I was just following orders” has been invalid since the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals after World War II. Consequently, it is no excuse for the inaction of those police officers.
This Memorial Day, as we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their last full measure of devotion for the benefit of others, we must question what happened in Uvalde and make sure that it never happens again.
Those who take an oath to protect their community as police officers must fully recognize that their job may one day require them to risk their own lives, and should that time come, they are expected to do so without hesitation.
When the lives of innocent people are in immediate grave danger, police officers must be willing to instantly react and respond to neutralize the threat, even at the cost of their own lives. Anyone who is unwilling to make such a commitment would be well advised to seek another line of work.
WARREN P. RUSSO
Newburyport
