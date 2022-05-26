What does this possibly mean? In composer Kevin Siegfried’s “Songs for the Journey,” the Newburyport Choral Society sang this Shaker chorus over and over. For me it was one of many high points as we performed a program called “From Remembrance to Renewal.”
In the two weeks following our concerts, I turned these phrases over and over, attempting to settle on their meaning.
It’s clear to me that the celibate Shakers were not singing about romantic love. All of us know about romantic love, loved or unloved, the joys of impulse, the crises of rejection. No, the Shakers were singing to instill something very different. The final lines of the text are “The angels are calling more love.”
This is a tall order for humankind. Are we capable of it? I think so; I know so because I’ve experienced it. More love is an experience. It is something you do. and once you’ve done it, the deed stays with you. It marks you all your days. But it’s not something to brag about, or even talk about. It certainly is not something to be proud of. It is something you did, not expecting ever to do anything like it. But you did it, and having done it once, if called upon, you could do it again. It’s a deed so out of your ordinary experience, you could not prepare for it. But in the moment, not even thinking, you did it.
Can you recall a time when you heard of a person leaping down onto subway tracks to rescue an unknown person from being killed by an incoming train, whether or not that someone was pushed or suicidal, exercising superhuman strength to throw that person up onto the platform? I’m sure that such a savior would never considerate that action an act of love. But I think godly Shakers would. The deed was never considered, planned for, or trained for. The savior might have left on the next train after EMTs arrived, name unknown. However, this deed was remembered.
Once, just once, I found myself in a situation I never considered being in. It was not so dangerous as the aforementioned example, yet I shudder a bit to tell you. I had gone to visit a man, a preeminent photographer, who was hospitalized in his final days. I knew him as an extraordinary person who in his 90 years was a benefit to his profession. Only now he was struggling even to breathe.
When I entered his room, I immediately detected he had discharged his bowel. I left to find a nurse to help him. Not finding one, I returned to his room, and with his embarrassed acceptance, cleaned him up, using towels, a wash cloth and warm water. I was experienced in changing my children’s diapers, but this was unthinkably intrusive. The city hospital was pitifully understaffed; it was on a weekend and this patient, I knew, was used to doing everything for himself.
Once you have done something so out of the ordinary — even impeachable — for the benefit of another, grateful or ungrateful, the angels never let you forget it.
Bob Brodsky lives tidily in Rowley.
