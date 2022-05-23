As reported in the Eagle Tribune on May 13: On May 10, the Senate House, Ways & Means Committee conducted a widely attended Zoom meeting regarding the state’s unrestricted general government aid formula. For may years, the state has pursued a sensible policy of increasing aid to local cities and towns that keep up with actual state revenues. The increase for this year is expected to be 5.4%. But will the money actually hit the bottom lines of cities and towns — and Pentucket regional schools?
The Pentucket towns of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury increase property taxes at 2.5% unless there are also debt exclusion (debt for purchases) or override tracks (past or future requested). Yet the cost of operating the schools are escalating beyond 2.5% typically, and regarding school transportation, the rising costs are significantly above this levy.
Pentucket’s transportation costs are expected to increase by $500,000 next school year. This, in part, is related to a host of factors cited by transportation operators such as increased fuel costs, intense competition for drivers and staff in a shrunken labor market and supply issues related to mechanical parts. Even though there is a bidding process, the realities are the district has virtually no negotiation ability since there is very little competition for favorable bids.
Add to this the fact that the regional school administration has announced an anticipated reduction of $144,000 in Chapter 70 funding and the emergence of one of the key factors for the recent override request becomes apparent.
Chapter 70 funding is “the major program of state aid to public elementary and secondary schools,” as noted on website https://www.doe.mass.edu/
The regional school district and the towns in Pentucket are drawing at straws to pay for a critical service with escalating costs coupled with an unacceptable reduction in state aid.
I’ve spoken this week with a state representative to ask him to lead an effort to make two changes — through new law or modification of existing law — in the regional state funding formula.
The first change is the creation of a separate state aid formula specifically for transportation costs. Financial support and increases from the state should be based on a more robust formula that mimics the real costs that regional districts actually experience. Additionally, should there be “windfalls” of increases in unrestricted general government aid, these should be overlaid as well.
Secondly, a separate state aid formula should be created to more closely support the actual cost experiences of regional districts for special education.
Though these changes may not resolve all the funding requirements of regional districts in future years, bolstering these two categories can establish a higher base line that may reduce the incidences of tax override requests while placing intense pressure on both school systems and cities and towns that support them.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland.
