Our local Masons have answered the siren call from downstate to cancel an LGBTQ+ dance on their hallowed premises. This retrograde stance shocks me into thinking I’m back in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains where ignorance abides in frightful numbers.
I live and pay taxes in this Port city and while Masons are not a public entity and need pay me no heed, why are they listening to a politician far from here — or not honoring our local Youth Services who wish to hold a mid-May dance which, by the way, is co-sponsored by a similar alliance in nearby Salem?
So a very local group, one in a nearby community, and I’m sure most if not all of you reading this, want something that a checkered office-seeker in south MA doesn’t want. Kari MacRae is running for the office of state senator in the Plymouth-Barnstable District after surviving a recall from the Bourne School Committee there due to a technicality requiring all who sign such petitions to indicate an “oath,” which on this recent occasion was missing on filed papers.
That tempest in a not-so-little teapot was stirred by her taking up Trump-ian postures regarding teaching students hearing of our nation’s racist past. Fine, so now we know what her brand is, and it’s one she holds somewhere else than here. But according to her, parents here “reached out” to her for an opinion. Why? And would supposed said parents be willing to tell the rest of us why they’ve invited interference from someone unrelated to our civic interests?
I smell a rat, and so do you, dear reader. We’re being gas-lighted by masked “parents,” a politician of no consequence in these parts, and an old-boy lodge that lost its way. So let’s have a word about our local lodge.
It’s called St. John’s Lodge, and its website declares that there is no “typical way of life” among its members; that it’s “not where we come from but what we aspire to be”; that among them are “thoughtful” people “learning to work through tough issues” in their lives; and that they “embrace diverse brethren…every race…education and opinion.”
Well, by cracky, if that ain’t who LGBTQ+ folks are, and what they are trying to do. Just the kind to whom Masons of all stripes should be throwing open their doors in the search for acceptance and may I add that they’re named after two Johns — the Baptist and the Evangelist, the first of whom lost his head for being different in his opinions and denied acceptance from the powers-that-be.
If anyone knows what are the tough issues facing them, it’s LGBTQ+’s of all ages. They suffer personal torment, and friend and family rejection — including that of society. Who more needs strong supportive arms and broad shoulders of empathy from others whose lives are better and easier?
Excuse me, Ms. MacRae, but can we have some details about who and why people far from the door of your home “reached out” to you, and what was the nature of your communication that reached the ears of said local Masons?
Ms. MacRae, your district has had recent scary spikes of COVID-19 and its variants, and there are Housing and Public Safety issues among other pesky ones, so aren’t there better things for you to be concerned about, right where you are? We know that the district you wish to represent does not cover all of either Plymouth or Barnstable counties, but it does cover significant townships therein, like Kingston, Plymouth, Falmouth and Bourne, but not us. If elected, you won’t be representing us, so stay out of our town. Your butting in here means you have no viable message where you are, and is a back-door way of trying to get elected.
John Burciaga, if nominated will not run, and if elected will not serve; and wishes certain aspiring pols would do the same. You may have a word with him at Ichabod142@gmail.com.
