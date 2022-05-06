All eyes may be on Russia and Ukraine, but we need to put an ear on an American echo not of bullets or bombs, but of words.
When Putin called his invading forces "peacekeepers" and banned the word “war” in favor of “special military operations,” he was offering "alternative facts" as once prescribed by Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.
This was the “genius” and “savvy” that Trump praised even as his ally bombed apartment buildings, hospitals, and train depots flush with fleeing civilians.
Within days of Conway's oxymoronic claim in 2017, bookstores all across America sold out of “1984,” George Orwell's 73-year-old classic novel.
The rush had less to do with surveillance and a police state than with Orwell's theory of the distortion of words and revisionist history.
All those years we thought 1984 a warning against oppression, it never occurred to us that it might serve as a blueprint for oppression.
As Orwell reasoned, “if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Indeed, in 2017, many Americans began believing in "alternative facts." In 2020, it turned into alternative science, and by 2021, who knows how many died because of it?
We need to start parsing language that is taken for granted — sometimes written as law — right here in the USA.
Before long, the Supreme Court will likely strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that recognized women’s full reproductive rights.
Anti-Choice activists — to use the accurate, honest name for a movement that ignores the necessities of life after birth — have been waiting all these years for a shift in the Supreme Court. They got it when Amy Coney Barrett replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Whether we call them Anti-Choice or Pro-Life, and whether we prefer to avoid the word "abortion" with other terms such as "reproductive rights” (as I just did), they have made a 49-year habit of using the phrase "abortion on demand."
Put aside the noun, and consider the prepositional phrase:
A woman seeks medical treatment. Does she demand it? Is any clinic ever obligated to give it? If the clinic says no, is there a consequence? If the clinic says yes, does the woman have to pay? What kind of demand is it if there's agreed-upon payment? Is the payment on demand?
Let's apply Anti-Choice "logic" to other services whether covered or paid out of pocket: Do we have hernia repairs on demand? Cavities filled on demand? Oil changes on demand? Our driveways shoveled by the neighbor's kid on demand?
The only other common use of the phrase is a sales pitch to make us think our choice of movies makes us somehow powerful. If only all other distortions were equally laughable.
Even if "abortion on demand" is ruled out of order as prejudicial language in courts, 49 years of repetition has still warped public opinion.
Similarly, few notice the gratuitous prejudice in phrases such as “death tax” in place of “estate tax.” Or how “agenda” has been turned into a one-word slur since the rise of the Tea Party.
This is why the slogan, “Defund the Police,” was — and still is — such a disastrous self-inflicted wound for the left. The distortion already implied does the right’s work for them.
Those who distort language can't condemn something as undeniably positive as awareness, so they abbreviate the word into one menacing syllable. Hence, states such as Florida are now passing "anti-woke" legislation.
In the parlance of today, prejudicial language as contrived as “critical race theory” has become "normalized."
"Peacekeeper"? That goes way back, not just to 1986 when the U.S. developed "peacekeeper" missiles to counter the USSR’s arms buildup, but to 1943 when the US Navy launched a patrol frigate named "Corpus Christie."
That was five years before Orwell wrote “1984.” Maybe he took it as a blueprint for his warnings of debased language that flew off the shelves of bookstores weeks after Trump's inauguration.
Too bad he's not around to write a sequel. Too bad George Carlin’s not around to deliver it.
Jack Garvey, author of Keep Newburyport Weird and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/
