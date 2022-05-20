As I see it, in order to have fully successful and effective Town Meeting government, public officials involved in that process must be committed to democratic processes and functioning, meaning: a) that they fully and effectively communicate information to the public about upcoming Town Meeting issues, and b) that they fully support public participation in the decision making process.
A comparison between what existed 40 years ago, and what exists today in the Town of Merrimac is germane to that point. Forty years ago, before every annual Town Meeting, every Merrimac household received a small pamphlet packed with information in some detail about everything to be voted on. Today, the mailing has been scraped, supposedly on grounds of cost (this in a $20 million annual town budget).
In addition, town officials today lump many totally unrelated spending proposals into a single warrant article. Forty years ago, there would have been 20 spending proposals — such as hiring a consultant, buying new guns and ammo, road repairs, etc, about which any resident could request discussion and a vote on any item. Today, there’s only one vote on all 20 items, amounting to many hundreds of thousands of dollars, that is, unless a resident is fast enough on his or her feet to get approval from the Town Meeting to discuss an item before a Selectman moves to approve all 20 in a single vote.
And what’s happened to warrant articles, has also been replicated in voting on department budgets. What once were numerous budget items to be voted on individually in all large departments, are now voted on as total department wages, and total department expenses.
Further compounding the difficulty Town Meeting attendees have in making points on items usually unanimously supported by town officials, often without any accompanying information, is a 2-minute speaking limit for attendees, usually waived for town officials. Forty years ago there were no time limits because citizens were respected enough to be trusted regarding what they had to say, without being warned, or cut off in the middle of a sentence.
What this new minimal information, budget consolidation, and time limit system now accomplishes is speeding up the time Town Meetings take. So what in days gone by took two evenings to accomplish, is now completed in 2 hours. But what appears to be “efficiency” and time saving, at the end of the day, may be quite the opposite for many Merrimac residents.
Another change at Merrimac Town meetings these days is the emergence of more numerically numerous, and committed “special interest groups” in attendance. The parents of school-age children at Town Meetings are one example of Town Meeting attendees with a legitimate special interest in obtaining better schools and education for their children.
But as a consequence of their advocacy for school spending, as well as very significant reductions in state educational subsidies to our district’s schools, spending on education has grown to now constitute 60 per cent of Merrimac’s entire annual budget.
Another significant and well-regarded special interest group always in attendance at Merrimac Town Meetings are Merrimac town employees. Forty years ago, most of our town employees were low paid and part-time. Today, although most of Merrimac’s 165 town employees, not including teachers, are still part-time, they are for the most part very fairly paid, with the base pay of 16 full-time employees in six figures.
Due to an arcane and outdated Massachusetts statute, another special interest group of homeowners in Merrimac, numbering several hundred, pay only an insignificant fee in lieu of taxes on their homes to the town. This relief from a property tax burden, some would argue, may translate into a lesser felt responsibility to scrupulously assess some spending requests at Town Meetings. In addition, without the property taxes that these homeowners should be paying, the tax burden borne by Merrimac’s tax paying homeowners has to be increased to cover the exclusion of those taxes.
The fact that Merrimac’s population today is larger, younger, more affluent, and professional then it was 40 years ago may explain some of what has changed. But ceding more authority to town officials, settling for less information, less discussion, and a lesser role for attendees in Merrimac’s Town Meeting decision-making process may have a considerable future downside in the form of ever higher taxes that are impossible to limit or control.
Harry Bowen is a former Merrimac Selectman and Fin Com Chair.
