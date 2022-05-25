Beginning this St. Patrick’s Day, I was on cloud nine. It all began, as I had mentioned once before, due to Andrew Biggio, an ex-Marine who served in the Gulf War who has taken such a big interest in us WWII soldiers. When we went over to Europe just recently, I couldn’t believe the reception they gave us. I was told prior that it would be this way but I just couldn’t imagine it. The people were so remarkable with thanking us and so forth, it made us feel great. Now that I’m home, it continues. I’m constantly being spoken to by people I do not know who tell me that they really enjoyed my going back to Europe stories and are grateful for me.
At the end of May 2022, I’ve got an invitation to go to Normandy for the D-Day celebration. Through the years, I’ve been wanting to do this but was never able to. In my working days, I couldn’t afford it anyway and now that I’m retired and an older guy, I’ve got some time. Going back to Normandy at Omaha Beach would be such an adventure for me. It would be a nine-day trip. I have to go alone down to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet with other veterans there. Another WWII Veteran I’ve been friendly with, Arthur Bibeau, was on Normandy Beach several times and on other beaches as well. Arthur was a Navy man on LSTs — LSTs brought troops to beaches. He was very excited to take the trip with me, but he started to get sick and he had to drop out of this trip. Just recently he passed away — I will miss him very much. I plan to go alone. I can’t take my daughter, Maryanne Fitzgerald, as I did to Europe before because this trip is strictly a group of veterans that landed on the beach head. There is a chaperone that I haven’t met yet, but he calls me periodically to keep me informed and he will meet me May 31, the day we leave to go to Europe.
I’ve been on cloud nine ever since finding out I could go. I don’t know what this is going to be like, but I assume it will be outstanding. I will be with these people for nine days visiting all around Normandy. I’ve always wanted to do this.
That’s not the end of my travels.
Andrew Biggio is holding a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors. Veterans like myself will be in a motorcycle brigade going through Boston and as I understand, I will be sitting in a side car for the ride. I imagine it will be quite an adventure in itself.
While we were in Europe, we happened to meet Gerald Patton’s granddaughter. She was with us a couple of days and she has invited us to the Patton Museum in Hamilton, Mass., in early July. She will provide a ride for me so I won’t have to drive there, and I think the other veterans will be driven there as well. I have lots to look forward to in the coming months. By the end of summer, I think the Eagle will start landing and get down to Earth and I think it’s about time. I’ve been soaring for long enough. It’s been a great flight and I’m looking forward to landing in July.
