The passing of Arthur Bibeau
Our paths didn’t cross until later in life. It wasn’t until there were so many veteran functions going on did we meet. We quickly found we had much in common.
Arthur grew up in Amesbury, about my time in Newburyport. He was three years younger than me. When WW II broke out, he was only 17 years of age as he entered the Navy. He was on what was called the LST’s. They were ships that would bring troops or to transport military equipment to beach heads for invastions.
Anyway, he had really showed his mettle. He went on to become a boxer. He was listed as a lightweight. To climb into the ring and go toe to toe against others shows much intestinal fortitude. He had it.
During the war he brought many troops to beaches for invasion. He began by doing beach landings in Italy. and then, on the beaches of Normandy, France. We’ve often wondered in our conversation if we were ever on the same ship at one time. My outfit landed on Omaha beach soon after the invasion. From there, he was sent to the Pacific where he was involved in the invasion of Okinawa, Japan. Then the war ended.
I’ve been so happy knowing him and doing things together. He had recently been in and out of hospitals, so he missed the opportunity to join me on my recent trip to Europe. But then he began to feel a lot better and was so excited because there was an opportunity for another trip, this time together, to go visit Normandy for a big D-Day celebration. Unfortunately, he then had a bad fall which became the real cause of his passing.
When I was initially invited to Normandy I almost said no because I didn’t want to go alone. But then I found out Arthur would be going. We were both really looking forward to going to the D-Day celebration together. When I found out Arthur wasn’t going to go, I thought I might not want to go either but then I decided I had to go. It would be too big of a celebration to miss. Due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been one for three years, so I’ll get to be there in time for the big continuation. I’ll be sorry that Arthur won’t be there to enjoy it with me, but I will be thinking of him and the many other soldiers as I stand in the WW II cemetery. Along with thinking of Arthur I will also be thinking of what we’d been through, what we’ve seen and how grateful I am not to be one of the graves myself.
