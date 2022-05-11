In 2018, Yankee Magazine published an illustrated history of America’s longest running county fair: “200 Years of the Topsfield Fair.”
Now, four years later, plans are well underway for another glimpse of a classic slice of Americana: Sept. 30-Oct. 10.
In 1818, as our fledgling nation was barely 42 years old, agriculture was the means by which people worked and ate. The Industrial Age was still 75 years in the future so farming was a matter of life or death for the populace. Twenty farmers in Essex County, concerned with improving yields from crops and cattle, joined to form the Essex County Society. They shared information to increase yields of their endeavors, such as butter and milk production and other matters. So successful were they by exchanging ideas of horticulture, the Society decided to establish a yearly meeting which became a fair, open to all.
For nearly 100 years, the fair became a mobile exhibition in the county traveling to: Haverhill, Danvers, Newburyport, Salem, Lynn, Georgetown, Andover, Lawrence, Ipswich, Gloucester and Salem. In 1958, a gift of land, the Treadwell Farm in Topsfield, provided a permanent home base for exhibits and study. The donor, Dr. John Goodhue Treadwell, bequeathed 150 acres to the Society for the “Promotion of the Science of Agriculture,” the Society’s mission as well. The fair continued uninterrupted during the Civil War, 1861-1865, holding its usual competitions and awarding premiums. The chaos in the South prompted President Andrew Johnson in 1866, to send a commission there in order to survey agricultural damage, report on their capabilities to grow crops and in effect unify the nation. From that effort, in 1867 the Grange (Latin for the word grain), a fraternal organization to help farmers, was established. At present, there are Grange Chapters in 36 states; in Essex County there are five.
Through their efforts, the Farm Bureau, rural free mail delivery and the admission of women to membership have been established among many other activities. The Topsfield Grange building, within the fair grounds, holds exhibits and the Farmers Museum. The fair suspended operations in 1918 because of the Spanish flu epidemic. World War II brought the fair to a halt for 3 years, from 1943-45, but the Society encouraged the populace to grow “veggies” and plant victory gardens.
After 1945, the Topsfield Fair grew rapidly to become the largest in North America. Their mission remained to educate people where their food came from. That concept flourished under Nancy Begin, the first female president of the Essex Society and a lifetime worker for the fair’s success. She worked endlessly to get children involved.
Traditionally, over 15,000 schoolchildren are welcomed for five days of close encounters with animals and the process of growing food. Thereby, many of them have competed to win ribbons for efforts in raising farm animals.
The fair roared into the modern era by a revitalized entertainment program, including over the years the High Flying Wallenda Family, High Diving horses, the Blue Angel flowers, Royal Canadian Mounties. Grandstand entertainment featured Johnny Cash, Chubby Checker, Tammy Wynette plus many others. The Midway offered everything from games of chance to spinning and lit Ferris wheels. Over 100 concessions served 500,000 fairgoers corn dogs, onion rings, caramel-coated ice cream, pecan pie and turkey legs. This was not the place or time to watch your waistline.
Be on hand Sept. 30 when a parade of hundreds: Boy and Girl scouts, former pageant queens, mounted State Police, floats and marching bands lead you to the gates of the Topsfield Fair. All are welcome for a treat you will remember all your life.
