Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship and leadership. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
You may have seen the recent article in The Daily News announcing the city’s public/private partnership to test ways to remove PFAS chemicals with a new water purification technology from Cyclopure. We have launched a pilot program at Bartlett Pond to demonstrate possible significant reductions in these ‘forever chemicals” using their corn-based filtering technology.
I was pleased to tour our water purification site at site at Bartlett Pond last week and meet with representatives from Cyclopure, including the company’s Chief Executive Officer Frank Cassou, to discuss the program.
This is exciting and important for our community because protecting our water supply is one of our highest priorities, and we have many projects lined up to attain this goal. Accessing this new cutting-edge technology allows us to be ahead of the game. We want to be early adopters to make our city’s water supply among the cleanest in the country and managing the amount of PFAS is a critical part of these efforts.
The state’s Department of Environmental Protection has adopted aggressive drinking water standards for PFAS that have proved challenging for some municipalities. In October 2020, the state limited the quantities of six specific PFAS chemicals to no more than 20 parts per trillion, which is well below the limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is 70 parts per trillion. We are fortunate to be approaching this from a position of strength, as testing has shown low levels of PFAS in Newburyport. This allows us to test new solutions that can be part of future efforts.
This is the first time Cyclopure’s Dexsorb system will be tested in Massachusetts, and we are pleased to partner with them. Should testing prove successful, this could lead to state approval, which will give public water systems a new option for mitigating PFAS contamination. This will allow us to have greater flexibility in our water supply and could have even greater effects in other municipalities with more challenging levels of PFAS.
I am grateful to the work of our city employees, including Acting Director of Public Services Jamie Tuccolo and Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Tom Cusick, for planning and running this pilot program alongside our engineering consultants from AECOM. This partnership with Cyclopure is a good example of collaboration between private and public entities helping to meet community needs, in this case for more pure water.
Newburyport is an environmental gem, and we want to elevate it to even higher standards as we go along. Using the best science and technology to understand issues and deal with them early is important. We all have a part to play in protecting the environment and securing our natural resources. We look forward to working together to continue these efforts into the future.
This column was coordinated by ACES youth corps member Ana Satir. To share any comments or questions, please send an email to acesnewburyport@gmail.com. To learn more about ACES and its 4 Initiatives, visit https://www.aces-alliance.org.
Sean Reardon is mayor of Newburyport.
