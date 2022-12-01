Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship and leadership. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
By the early 1900s, the continent’s wild turkey population had been reduced to an estimated 30,000 birds. It's been written that is a smaller number than today exists for orangutans, polar bears and African elephants, all species with futures causing considerable angst among conservationists. Rampant poaching and habitat destruction offered little hope for the wild turkey’s future. But fast forward to today: 7 million turkeys room around the country, occupying almost all suitable habitat and even expanding beyond their original range. Thanks to efforts by ACES ally the Massachusetts Audubon Society to bring turkeys back to Massachusetts in the 70’s and the United States banning DDT in 1972, we now have both turkeys and eagles back in the Merrimack Valley.
Now NOAA Fisheries has developed a comprehensive fish management plan for the Merrimack River watershed aimed at restoring economically important fish, and the habitats on which they rely. The plan published in 2021 (www.fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/problem-plan-restoring-migratory-fish-merrimack) looks forward to a variety of strategies to restore salmon, shad and sturgeon to the river. Such a restoration, sometimes by dam removal or unblocking, a re-wilding of the river, would enhance eco-tourism as well as supporting greater numbers of eagles and osprey which feed on migratory fish.
In some cases the valley may be a bit too wild. Hunting for wild game as food has recently expanded in Massachusetts as the state has opened up the number of deer allowed to be taken in response to the dramatic over population in our forests. Its success remains to be seen, but striking the right balance between the deer population and the recreational hunting economy and now adding, if only in a small way, to regional food security would seem beneficial.
Here in greater Newburyport bees and butterfly restoration is being encouraged as networks of native plants are the focus to encourage pollination for our farmers and orchardists. ACES ally Pollinator Powerworks has been one group leading in this areas. Will that help farms grow more food and maybe become regionally self sufficient in honey? Will there be more Monarch butterflies for kids to stare in wonder at?
In Newbury, invasive tree species of Norway maple are the center of debate as some want some of them them removed as damaged and invasive and others wanting to keep every tree. In West Newbury Maple Crest Farm and surrounding the Artichoke reservoir, NHS students have researched, designed and implemented an informative “Tree Walk." The idea is to educate people on native trees, any of which were used in earlier times for remedies, furniture, flavorings. And can the American chestnut which once filled the slopes leading down to the Merrimack be restored after a disastrous early 20th century disease carried into America by an invasive tree species? It's possible because there are now disease resistant American chestnuts growing in select nurseries and soon ready to be replanted as a reintroduction into our local forests.
Our forebears enjoyed a much healthier and productive ecosystem before the industrial revolution. Can we allow and encourage our towns and cites to become more wild than during the height of the industrial era? Can we restore our valley ecosystems to enhance resiliency, reduce flooding and expand the potential for food security? Isn’t it time to re-wild the Merrimack River Valley? Can we bring back the salmon, herring, and shellfish to early 19th century levels? Can we do it in a way to remake it into more self-reliant food source or at least a bigger ecotourism and economic resource as a fisherman’s destination?
Can we work together to create a vision of re-wilding our local "nature stores” as a way to a better life in the valley? Can we find ways to better manage waters, fields and forests and to provide habitat for animals and native plants to thrive up and down the Merrimack Valley? We can if we find ways to better manage waters, fields and forests and to provide habitat for animals and native plants to thrive up and down the Merrimack valley. With whole ecosystem thinking and cooperation between neighboring towns and states, we think we will.
