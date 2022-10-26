Two elected officials who greatly helped the Merrimack River will have left their posts by the end of this year.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, did not run for reelection. Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday left public office an election ago after being a major advocate of the star-crossed waterway.
A third supporter, also a woman, left the river (and the earth), more than a century ago. Her name was Ellen Swallow Richards (1842-1911), and she led a team to improve drinking water at the end of the 19th century.
The contributions of these three women come to mind as another season of boating, fishing and swimming (upriver) nears an end.
Periodic pollution in the river is a continuing problem, as is the inability of the body politic to sustain a serious effort to clean the 117-mile waterway.
Most people love the river. Recreational opportunities are many. and if you dwell within view of the Merrimack, it is an awesome, priceless sight.
For those who walk or drive, numerous scenic sites are available in scores of communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
But cleaning it has proved to be a difficult undertaking. The Clean Water Act of 1972, which turned 50 on Oct. 17, was a major impetus because it offered federal grants so riverside communities could build sewage treatment plants.
Those grants disappeared with President Ronald Reagan in 1987. Now, there are low-interest loans to help update plants but numerous communities have been slow to obtain the money.
To paraphrase (and fracture) a remark made by Winston Churchill decades ago about Russia, successful cleansing of the Merrimack appears to be “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”
Or, why is it so hard to create an “all-hands-on-deck initiative” to clean the historic waterway?
Heavy rains in recent weeks have resulted in enormous releases of combined sewer overflows (CSOs) into the river.
Everyone knows this, but a concerted effort to improve the situation remains absent among current lawmakers.
DiZoglio was a force in bringing disparate groups together for action. She led an initiative to create the Merrimack River District Commission. One result is that communities must report when they have had CSOs at their plants – and how much effluent was released.
DiZoglio also urged treatment plants operators and Environmental Protection Agency officials to be more transparent about their work. At regional meetings, she suggested that they become part of sustained solution rather than a foot-dragging part of the problem.
Holaday supervised a major upgrade of the sewage treatment plant in Newburyport. She also was verbal about urging officials from Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill and Manchester, New Hampshire, to spend more money and time to upgrade their treatment plants.
Holaday, in her decade at City Hall, was wont to complain, “We’re at the end of the line in Newburyport. Will you upriver communities please improve your plants, so that the boating, fishing and viewing we all love will still be sustainable?”
Upgrading is very expensive. Few candidates running for office in Lawrence or Haverhill would lead with a platform of cleaning the river because it would be followed by voters saying, “We don’t want increases to our sewer and water bills.”
Going back more than a century, Ellen Swallow Richards was part of a state-appointed team brought in to determine if the Merrimack drinking water was leading to the typhoid deaths of youngsters in Lawrence.
In the 1880s, most officials said the drinking water in Lawrence was fine. It wasn’t. Sickness and deaths resulted.
She and others were able to develop a more effective method to transform river water into safe drinking water. A new system was put into place, and these improved methods were adapted in other parts of the country.
Today, more than 500,000 residents (though not in Newburyport) still get their drinking water from the Merrimack. That should be reason No. 1 that all communities should strive for a cleaner river, despite the cost.
Remember, the drinking water in Flint, Michigan, was fine – until it wasn’t.
Many groups are working for a cleaner Merrimack. Yet recent CSOs remind us that progress is slow.
With DiZoglio and Holaday departing the scene, those who love the river have lost two energetic and effective advocates. U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who represents the Lowell area, is one of the few elected watchdogs left.
Perhaps other voter-approved officials or career public servants will step forward in the next year to make a clean Merrimack a top priority.
Dyke Hendrickson lives in Newburyport and writes features and columns for The Daily News.
