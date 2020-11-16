Strange as it may seem, after 70 years I still have flashbacks from WWII. Often they wake me up at night. So I will relate one episode that happened to me in France. I could write about a few more some other time.
At Fort Devens I was put into an anti-aircraft outfit. We became the 12th AAA Gun Battalion. Each battalion had four batteries with four guns each, for a total of 16.
Our gun was a copy of the famous German 88mm, a gun that had a lot of respect, believe me. We mostly shot at airplanes. We were like a defense outfit. When the infantry and tanks captured something we were there to protect them. In France we traveled with the 4th Armored Division. In Germany we went with the 11th. So we were front line soldiers. Our guns could shoot one mile in the air and could also shoot things on land.
As we moved along, every so often friendly fire rounds would come in on us, as well as strafing German airplanes, so we were always on our toes. When we would hear a whistling sound we would hit the ground. Their shells would throw out shrapnel and you had to beat it.
Things were going along after we busted out of the beachhead at Saint-Lo, France. We moved constantly. Sometimes we’d dig the gun in the ground. The bigger guns would set up behind us and shoot over our heads.
Just before the front stopped moving for supplies to catch up we pulled into a field next to an airstrip. As we rode into this open field I noticed a bomb crater nearby. I had a front bench to sit on so I could see pretty well, while my crew sat crowded in the rear and couldn’t see anything. Only the machine-gunner standing up to man his gun had a better view.
We set the guns down; usually the four would be placed around the perimeter and we didn’t see one another. The radar truck would sit in between us all. They stretched out a cable to each gun. They would track onto something and send data to the guns. The capable crew members worked dials that gave us the coordinates and the elevation we needed.
All nine members on the crew had a specific job to do. Mine was to fire the gun – no ear protection, mind you. We stood on a metal platform and the gun could move around 360 degrees. Usually the barrel was pointed way up so I had to really work to fire each round. This day when we set our guns down the captain was looking around with his scope. He spotted a German outfit and got permission to fire on it. He forgot one important thing, we hadn’t dug our fox holes yet, since that would usually be done at night after setting the gun down.
We got the command “action stations” and rushed to the guns. The next command was “fire 4”. I had fired my third and noticed things happening, when I was about to fire the fourth. Each crew member took off after they did their job. When I fired I did the last job and all hell was breaking. Shells were coming in on us. What a noise!! I didn’t know where the rest of the crew all went, but they left the area entirely.
The crater came to mind, maybe 100 yards away or so, and I ran for it. The shells were coming in quickly. As I ran I had to hit the ground often but finally made it. It is a wonder to me that I did. It also was lucky that only one other guy and I were in it. If it was full I would have had to lay beside it.
Soon another guy jumped in. He said, “Hey Bob give me your helmet.” We usually wore just the liner and would put on the steel top as we needed it. I said, “No way” – we needed both parts for protection. During all of the firing he dug with his hands and came up with an old WWI French helmet. It had the familiar iron peak to it still. It was all rusty but he put it on. He looked ridiculous but he felt better.
Shells were hitting all around us. One hit the back of the crater. Something hit my butt solidly and really stung. I had to wait until later to check for blood, luckily when I did there wasn’t any. I thought I had gotten shrapnel but it must have been part of a large stone the shell blew against me.
When the firing finally stopped the three of us stood by the crater and began to talk. We found we couldn’t actually speak for a while, we were so frightened our teeth were chattering. It took a bit before we calmed down and were able to have a conversation.
The three of us were the only ones there. The others took off way into the woods. I couldn’t really blame them for we didn’t have any fox holes. My concern during it all was whether the Germans would attack us again. Fortunately they didn’t. The others did not come back until the next morning.
It was quite the experience. I think of it quite often still. I always have the thought that I could have been one of those soldiers laying under the wooden crosses. Thank the Lord I got through that one.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.