Unless you remained within the four walls of your home last summer, you noticed that the pandemic put more bicycles on the road than ever before.
By May of last year, bicycles ranked with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, alcohol, and a few items I'd rather not mention on a top-seller list in this pandemic economy.
No need to give the reason for a surge in bike sales, but two results between the Port and Plum Island deserve some attention as we approach summer 2021.
Island residents are necessarily often on the only road that links us to the mainland. Drive into town on an early summer evening, and the setting sun is directly in your eyes.
Many of us avoid driving at that time, but when we must, we depend on the white line between our lane and the bike lane. Because we cannot see as far ahead, we depend on bicyclists to stay within that line.
Sounds simple until we get to Problem 2:
On maps, and I suppose on apps, the road is called a "turnpike," but that's as misleading as it is absurd. We think of turnpikes as wide, but this is in fact a “causeway,” something that is never wide because before you pave it, you must put the ground under it. In this case, two miles worth.
Hence, our lifeline to civilization is but two lanes, one in each direction, with narrower lanes for bicycles and joggers on each side. Admittedly, I have never measured the width, but I can tell you that my modest-sized Nissan Versa, when centered in one lane, has barely three feet on each side.
Bicycle lanes appear to leave about two feet on each side of a centered cyclist, but most ride closer to the right, doing everyone a favor.
No worries there, but it may be that these rookie cyclists — not all or most, not even very many, but enough of them — do not think that rules of the road apply to their new, much smaller and slower, environmental-friendly ride.
Or perhaps they do, but only when riding solo. When they ride two abreast, the one on the left claims a good three feet of the car lane.
On fair-weather weekends, the result can be as much a test of a driver’s heart medication as of a car’s rack and pinion steering.
No one needs me to draw a picture or give measurements for this, but it may help if cyclists would consider it from the vantage point of drivers of 2,500-pound Honda Civics or 5,900-pound Cadillac Escalades approaching them from behind. Drivers have three choices:
¢ Veer left, surprising an oncoming car.
¢ Hit the brakes, surprising a motorist behind them.
¢ Thread the needle, hoping that the bike stays straight or leans right.
My choice? So far, I’ve had more white-knuckle luck than I want to press.
Common sense says — and instinct dictates — that the risk of damage and injury in head-on or rear-end collisions is far greater than that of side-swiping a bike. Unless riding bicycles two abreast is a suicide attempt, considering it from a motorist’s point of view should be enough.
Judging from the reactions I get when I honk, the most oblivious cyclists think that basic rules of the road are impingements on their free-dumb — that any regard for other people is unAmerican. Socialism! Cancel culture! Virtue signaling! Political correctness!
Do they realize that a car horn is intended as a warning, that, in effect, we are doing them a favor, trying to wake them up?
Oh, sorry, I forgot! “Woke” is now bad. Awareness, like consideration and empathy, is now unAmerican, socialist, etc.
Still, if drivers can refrain from texting while driving, can’t cyclists let conversations wait until they pull over?
Then again, I could be missing the point entirely. People finding themselves in relationships they want to end may be asking their unwanted partners to go biking.
All they need do is have plenty to say along the way — and keep that partner to the left.
Honk at Jack Garvey, writer of "Keep Newburyport Weird" and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, at hammlynn@gmail.com.
