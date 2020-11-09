The call came out of the blue — a rare check-in from Utah from a favorite cousin from my earliest years.
“Cousin Stu! How are you doing? I heard you had a little medical issue.”
I had, indeed, but a condition that turned out to be easily treatable, which I explained in details not necessary for this piece. But the word had gotten out on the family network from my younger sister to his twin sister to him. That’s what families do.
We go back to our birth year of 1943 when we lived with our mothers and maternal grandparents on a dairy farm in northern Vermont while our fathers were serving with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII. We, of course, were the centers of attention in photographs sent from Vermont to the Pacific that are now relics in the family photo albums.
Over the ensuing years, we would get together on holidays and summer vacations from school. He was always the flamboyant one, always stirring the pot, while I was more reserved, but always drawn into the plot. We were Fonzie and Richie Cunningham of the old “Happy Days” television series.
Some of our earliest memories are of the days spent on our grandparents’ second dairy farm, also in Vermont. Here, the cousins slept in the slanted-ceilinged second-story bedrooms of the restored farmhouse in rows of twin beds.
We got up early to bring in the cows from the pasture for milking. We fed them and mucked out the manure trough. We helped harvest the hay. We took turns riding the small workhorse my grandfather rented for the summer just for our benefit. It was an idyllic time in the lives of all the cousins.
The other special bond between my cousin and me was golf. We often played at my home course, Ellinwood Country Club in Athol, playing all day. In fact, as difficult as it is to fathom at this end of life, we once played 54 holes in one day – walking six times around the old nine-hole layout while carrying our own bags.
“Yes, we once played 54 holes,” my cousin recalled on another occasion. “Each time we played, your mom made us tuna sandwiches. She was wonderful to me, even if she may have thought I was a little bit of a hellion. Those were great times.”
We also played at his home course in Rutland, Vermont, as well as a few other courses around that area, at times sneaking on to avoid the greens fees. (His idea.) In the evenings, we cruised around Rutland in his black ‘49 Ford convertible, doing what teenagers do.
Perhaps our most famous episode in family history was the time he came to stay with me in Athol when I had to stay home to practice for the state basketball tournament while the rest of my family took our annual February ski vacation to New Hampshire.
Around the basketball practice schedule, we made the rounds of the town, stopping in at the houses of friends, both male and female. On the last day before my folks returned, we realized we hadn’t washed a dish all week.
The mother of a friend came in to help us clean up. We also neglected, as was noticed by my folks upon their return, to feed the family dog. He was decidedly thinner, though he would go on to live to the ripe old age of 18.
We would eventually gain some separation in the college years, though I would serve as an attendant in his first wedding, and he would make it through a fierce winter blizzard to serve the same role in mine. For the latter, we both appear in the wedding album in the long-hair style of the times.
Here, the road in the woods would diverge, and we would each follow a different path – I into a lifetime career as an East Coast teacher and he into sequential West Coast careers in law, business enterprise and motivational speaking. From time to time, our paths would cross again, usually at a family funeral or memorial service and usually in northern Vermont.
Just last summer, eight cousins made tentative plans to gather in Vermont for a trip down memory lane to the old homesteads, graveyards and landmarks, but we were never able to coordinate between all the cousins. Plans are still on hold.
But back to this latest call. We eventually came to that point in the conversation when all had been said, or so I thought.
“I didn’t want anything to happen to you without you knowing how much you mean to me,” he said suddenly, on the brink of choking up.
Startled, I replied, “I feel the same way, too.”
Then we hung up, two men a little too close to emotion for comfort, though it was indeed there in the moment and the memories.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
