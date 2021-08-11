We had grown gray in the muzzle together, he and I.
“Hey, old man,” a young woman said with a smile as we crossed paths on a walk through the shadows of a Maudslay pine grove. I hoped she was referring to the dog’s white face, not my mustache.
Solo was his name, but we had been together for years. The name itself came from a National Geographic special, “The Wild Dogs of Africa,” in which one puppy always lagged behind, thus picking up the appropriate nickname.
My wife liked the name, so that’s what we chose for our first golden retriever puppy. When, years later, we decided on a second one, we just couldn’t come up with another name, so we recycled the first.
We began our walking program when he was less than a year old, making a 2½-mile loop into West Newbury past a religious retreat center, then back into Newburyport across the Curzon Mill Bridge over the Artichoke River and along Gypsy Lane back to our starting point. Actually, my route was that distance. His was longer as he lagged behind, then forged ahead, following a meandering trail of scents.
No, back in those years, I didn’t walk him on a leash. He was under voice control, having been trained and reinforced over the years to come, sit, stay and heel.
Over the years, many passers-by remarked on his discipline.
He didn’t chase or bother walkers, runners, bicyclists, squirrels, cats, even other dogs. We had another agenda, he to take in the history of scents along the way and to leave his own mark, I to take in the fresh air after a day of work and to let out any accumulated stress.
In the beginning, I just called him in to heel when we approached others. Later, he simply knew. If in doubt, he looked to me for approval: “What do I do here, boss?”
A dozen years passed after we first began this journey. We both aged, though his progression was accelerated by the dog-year factor of seven. He was slowed by arthritis. His eyesight also began to fail, but he relied on shadows and past practice to find his way, and I kept him closer. As we walked along, I spoke to him frequently so that he knew where I was.
His initial burst of energy at the word “walk?” eventually faded as the walk progressed. Our original distance and route were pruned on several occasions.
While once we made the long, original loop, we next walked out and retraced our steps back on a shorter walk. I knew it was time to prune at one point when Solo stopped short of our destination and waited for me to reach the end, turn around, and return to his definition of what the end should be.
I thought that this was a coincidence the first time until he started to do it each day. We then cut back again.
On the trip up the last incline to the house, he plodded along, his head down, his eyes glazed, his tongue hanging out, panting audibly. Once back in the yard, he rolled over in the grass and scratched his back, then proceeded into the house for a drink of water. The rest of the day, he rested and recovered.
Our route was no longer enough to challenge my cardiovascular system, but this was all he could do. I owed it to him to continue, both for the exercise and for the enjoyment that it brought him. In his youth, his unbounded energy was restricted by my discipline. In his old age, my desire for greater exercise was restricted by his ebbing strength and energy. It was a fair deal.
That is part of the deal that a dog brings to a household. This dog brought companionship. He dissipated stress. Who could resist smiling upon looking into such a face?
That happy-go-lucky, old-fashioned “goofy” personality that a breeder once bemoaned as being lost in the current crop of more aggressive golden retrievers? He was an integral part of the family in the growing-up stages of our two sons.
After they had grown up and moved away, he still rallied his energies to greet them when they returned to the house. I was reminded of the mythological Argus, the dog who rose to greet Ulysses upon his return 20 years after the Battle of Troy, only to die in joy at the effort, his mission completed.
We, in turn, cared for and protected him, played with him, included him in our daily routines, and then adjusted to his declining facilities. He was an integral part of our lives. Each species, human and canine, brought something to the relationship and took something from it – to the enrichment of both.
As time passed, more and more adaptations had to be made as his physical condition became more and more complicated until that point that we had to make the final decision to put him down when he could no longer eat.
As time went by, the sad thoughts of that moment eventually turned into the fond memories of the future – to this day.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
