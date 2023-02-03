Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.