When a snowstorm cancelled Rep. Seth Moulton’s Town Hall in Andover last week, I had to laugh.
Not at his bad luck, but at mine.
Seems the older I get, the more I laugh at things that once bothered me, and I make it seem effortless—as when friends say they like my writing except when I write about politics, as if to say, “Fine, skip it. Enjoy the rest.”
I’d go crazy if I didn’t, unless I’ve already gone crazy without noticing. Or I’d quit, as many friends and acquaintances think I should.
Laughter was my foremost go-to response to such advice until the recent column I wrote about Moulton’s last Town Hall.
“Of, by and for the empty seats” (Jan. 2) provoked such a response that I eagerly anticipated his next public meeting. Only to have it called on account of snow.
Yes, it was Zoomed, but the whole point of the first column was the turnout, the feel of the room.
Many folks downtown, some I know only by sight, expressed approval. It drew a fair amount of likes on social media and six emails, as many as I ever get for a column.
Five were in favor, each signed, including one from a Plum Island neighbor who took the implied point of “empty seats”:
“I am at fault as I did not attend the meeting at City Hall... I will try and attend the next time. If for no other reason than to balance off the QAnon folks who believe that, if they scream louder and wave their flags higher, they must be the voice of America.
“Catch you on Refuge Road.”
The sixth email was anonymous, sent under the name “Newburyport Guy” with the subject line, “Your childish drivel”:
“It’s clear you have a child’s understanding of the world.
“With the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other[,] we Republican patriots are invincible. We own the Court and the House. In 2024 we will own the Senate and the White House. It is God’s will.
“I suggest you utilize your time and energy investigating and reporting why our so-called ‘public library’ hires only women… Why is the library director always female?... I thought you Democ&%#s (expletive deleted) were all about equity, diversity and inclusion...
“God is life!! Abortion is the holocaust of our time.”
Well, he sounds nice!
For all our talk about the separation of church and state, we are up against the union of church and hate.
Anonymity? That, as one friend calls it, “is the KKK of speech.”
For the record, there is at least one male employed at the local library, and no one needs a sociologist or optometrist to tell them that far more women go into that profession than men.
But there are far more pressing issues in this email than the gender distribution of librarians.
Rather than sorting through Newburyport Guy’s agenda, let’s return to the first email from a neighbor vowing to get involved in civic life.
That describes not only the “empty chair” column, but my more recent column on the holiday for Martin Luther King who had this to say about those who prefer not to hear about politics:
“He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”
My response to Newburyport Guy? Well, I’m relieved he didn’t say anything about catching me on Refuge Road, but honestly, I just laugh.
Still, he may be right that I have a “child’s understanding of the world.” I do have grandchildren.
Other grandparents and parents may prefer not to connect the indelible dots of the present to the inevitable blot they spell for the future. By contrast, I have no choice but to call attention to the world that the young, the innocent, the meek are about to inherit.
All that deflective laughter takes more effort than I care to admit.
Laugh at Jack Garvey, author of Keep Newburyport Weird and Pay the Piper, at hammlynn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.