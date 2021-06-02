This is not the America I thought it was. I had been nurtured by the golden literature of its early days: the authors, jurists and transcendentalists in their unfettered search for truth.
To be sure, there were tragic errors along the way. Racism, for one, and all things deemed unAmerican — those who came here by boat, looking for the same thing we loved. We loved the Statue of Liberty but not the people it beckoned to, who came anyway, paid their dues, and suffered long and painful rites of social initiation.
But our begrudging acceptance made sure they stayed at arm’s length, if not farther. “Not in my backyard” took its place alongside the religion that taught us to embrace the “stranger in the gates” like good Samaritans should do.
Somehow, the newcomers endured 'til a remarkable diversity enriched our strength and flexibility, whether in wars for democracy or in periods of prosperity.
What we may not survive are lies, and liars there were aplenty throughout our history, from petty snake oil peddlers to those who twisted the promise of Reconstruction into a Jim Crow society of sharecroppers, free and rightful stakeholders of the American Dream.
Churches stand virtually on every street corner and we should be the most religious nation anywhere, yet nonetheless feel helpless against the injustices toward Blacks by those pledged to protect and defend us all; toward Asians who are assaulted by society at large; toward women who still can’t get the same dollar for doing what men earn for the same work – and are hurt even more by “domestic” violence; toward the LGBTQ people whose suffering goes back as far as we care to look; and toward those victims of the oldest hatred of all, anti-Semitism, when Jews are not “Semites” at all.
And for lies, check this out: When a young Christianity was threatening the Roman Empire and — as a minority, they were suspect anyway whenever hard times came to town — the Big Lie that really worked on them was that their worship involved cannibalism, slaughter of children and incest. In these latter days, no few Christians are saying that of Democrats.
I see news footage of people, once the harmlessly ignorant, now swearing to “know” what experts and geniuses avoid like the plague. I see what is now the older generation of the young ones I knew, claiming that the last election was fraudulent because they’ve “seen” ballots being passed under the table in voting precincts.
Stranger is that our conservative brethren will say nothing against this absurdity, as some gun owners say they want background checks but won’t tell the NRA — fearful of the other guy’s intimidating arsenal of weapons, we suppose, though they have their own.
Years ago, as a Floridian, during a research sabbatical in Boston (on the transcendentalists, by the way), I made a pilgrimage to the Salem home of Marion Starkey; her book, “The Devil in Massachusetts,” was about the infamous “trials” held in the town.
Most books about that shameful era toyed with readers — was it really a devil at work? — and laid out “this side of it and that side of it,” sort of what-do-you-think narratives that teased the imagination but drew no conclusions.
Starkey flatly said there was no devil, just a hateful group of pubescent girls angry at their Puritan environment, falling first under the influence of the tales of a Caribbean housemaid, then into a position of power amid the equally impressionable adult world around them.
What the trial did result in at last was their confession to having no idea why they would tell tragic lies about townspeople whose looks they didn’t like, who had odd personalities, or who merely came to mind when suggested by the court.
Early Christianity looked for the dreaded Antichrist to come from somewhere outside the church; Augustine disabused them of that notion. The god of lies, he said, was inside the church.
I wonder what today’s liars will face when grandkids one day come across photos, papers and letters in the attic, betraying what the older folks once entertained that hurt so many people and threatened our democracy. Perhaps, their elders will say they had no earthly reason, they just fell into a position of temporary power. And it wasn’t the devil. It was just their own ignorance.
For now, we’re a democracy of lies. Good luck with that.
John Burciaga of Newburyport writes on politics, pop culture and social issues, and may be lied to at Ichabod142@gmail.com.
