As the dermatologist hovered over me with a blade to my neck, he was considerate enough to ask:
“Are you a fan of country music or was that torture?”
Had I been honest, I’d have told him that 10 minutes of it in the waiting room was, in fact, torture. But why risk offending someone who literally has a knife on your throat?
“I’m not a fan, but I don’t mind it.”
Instead of asking what I am a fan of, he said, “Here’s the anesthetic.”
“Yes, I’m a fan of anesthesia.”
He laughed, and before long, I opened up in more ways than one: “I like their voices. I’d give anything to have Larry Gatlin’s voice or Dan Tyminski’s. But I can’t stand all that pickup trucks and cheeetin harrrts bull ... .”
One perk of senior citizenry is that you can say all kinds of outrageous things and have people humor you. The tugging on my neck ceased as the doctor, less than half my age I dare say, chuckled, as did the even younger attendant.
“Might be a good idea if you didn’t make me laugh while I do this,” he offered.
“Sorry,” I said, before falling silent. and as if right on cue, a song that sounded nothing like the others filled the room, a much slower tempo with a rhythm and feel much like Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.”
“I like this one,” I started to say. “Ouch!” I blurted.
“Sorry. Did that hurt?”
“No, no pain. Just uncomfortable. All that tugging. I’ll live.”
He continued the procedure, and I was relieved that he didn’t notice the irony. It’s the doctor who’s supposed to tell the patient that he or she will live, not the other way around. Had he noticed, he might have laughed, and I might not have lived.
A few songs later, he stopped and asked the attendant to mop some blood: “So you liked that song?”
“Yes, but did you notice that the next song was about dying? The singer kept repeating a lyric that he was about to die. Here I am on an operating table, and you’re playing music about someone about to die!”
He kept a straight face: “Which one of us is here to put the other in stitches?”
“Alright, I’m ready.”
He set back to work, but I was now in some kind of zone – a side-effect of anethesia? – that did not allow me to shut up:
“Couple years ago, I was in a dentist’s waiting room with a few other patients when the song ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’ came on.”
No response. I tried again: “Reminds me of a place I worked where, when they put you on hold, the first song was always The Kinks’ ‘So tired, tired of waiting, tired of waiting for you-ou-ou’.”
The procedure was halted as I sang the extended title, and the room was silent for a couple seconds until the young doctor matter-of-factly stated:
“You know, Mr. Garvey, this could be ruled a suicide.” Nodding to the attendant, “I do have a witness.”
“Well, if all that country music didn’t kill me, I don’t see how anything can.”
They both cracked up, and then he said: “We’re almost done.”
No sooner did I resolve to remain silent when a song came on with an opening line about a guy going to a karaoke bar. I held my tongue, but I was itching to tell the doctor how, whenever I hear people debate evolution vs. intelligent design, I insist that karaoke disproves both theories.
Only thing worse than karaoke is someone singing about karaoke.
The singer was smitten by a woman who took the mic, but she drove a Ford and he drove a Chevy, and I couldn’t tell which pickup they took to California and in which they left a ton of food for their dogs in Carolina.
Nor did I ask the doctor. He was finished with my neck, and I wanted to make sure it stayed that way.
Put Jack Garvey in stitches at hammlynn@gmail.com or at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
